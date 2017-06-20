Get Ready for MISD's Back-to-School Bash 2017

Get ready for Mansfield ISD’s second annual Back-to-School Bash! It will be Sat., Aug. 12 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the MISD Center for the Performing Arts.
The event is meant to bring the community together for a day of FREE family fun to kick off the school year. Food trucks will also be available on site.
Key Components of the Event:
▪ Stuff the Bus Campaign - Stuff the Bus is an initiative to give away 6,000 backpacks filled with school supplies to MISD students. Backpacks will be given on a first come, first serve basis, and no registration is required. (Limit: four per family.) You can make a monetary donation to the campaign here.
▪ Free Services - Free services will be provided to students including, but not limited to: immunizations, sports physicals, eye exams and glasses, haircuts and dental sealants. Please bring your child’s shot records to take part in the free immunizations. (Shots are for uninsured patients only.)
▪ Vendor Booths - Community groups and businesses will have the opportunity to provide relevant services and information to attendees. If you are interested in having a vendor booth, fill out and return this booth request form.
▪ Campus Activities - Each MISD campus will be in attendance with a fun activity to interact with families. In addition, dozens of student performances will be held in the Performing Arts Center.
View more details about MISD Back-to-School Bash 2017, including how to become a sponsor, at mansfieldisd.org/bash2017.
