Up-close in Mansfield

June 20, 2017 9:43 AM

INTRO TO FISHING

Wednesday, June 21 - 9 am to 10am

Ready to cast your bait and reel in the big fish this summer, but not sure how or where to start? Join us for beginning fishing classes. We supply the equipment and bait!

This class is for junior anglers ages 3-16.

(All anglers over 16 years of age must have a valid Texas fishing license to fish in Mansfield Parks.)

Pre-registration required

COST: $7 early registration; $9 late registration

CONTACT INFORMATION: MAC 817-728-3680

WILLY WELCH CHILDREN'S MUSICIAN

Wednesday, June 21 - 10:30am to 11:30am

Mr. Willy is a songwriter, author, and storyteller for kids and families. Come enjoy the performance by Willy Welch. No registration required.

COST: Free

FAMILY MOVIE MATINEE: THE BFG (PG)

WHEN: Friday, June 23 - 3 pm to 5 pm

Join us for Family Movie Matinee at Mansfield Public Library. No registration is required, popcorn will be provided, and the movie is free.

COST: Free

TEEN XBOX ONE GAMING

WHEN: Saturday, June 24 - 1 pm to 3 pm

Come out and join other teens in interactive Xbox One Gaming @ The Mansfield Public Library. This is a come and go event. Ages 9 to 17.

COST: FREE

ABSOLUTELY FABULOUS MAGIC CLASS

WHEN: Tuesday, June 27 - 2 pm to 3 pm

Teens will be amazed as James performs magic tricks that he uses to entertain and baffle audiences around the world! After performing each trick, James teaches how it's done! Registration is required, registration will open two weeks prior to the program. Please register here.

WHERE: Mansfield Public Library

COST: FREE

LITTLE NATURALISTS

WHEN: Wednesday, June 28 - 9:30am to 10:15am

Come learn about nature through exploration! Preschoolers will read, sing, do crafts and have a hands-on nature experience each week with varying themes. Preregistration required. New this summer, two classes per week to accommodate more students! Wednesday & Thursday programs are identical, choose the date that works better for your schedule so you never have to miss a lesson!

Dragonflies

06/28 9:30-10:15 AM W

06/29 9:30-10:15 AM Th

Decomposers

7181 07/12 9:30-10:15 AM W

7187 07/13 9:30-10:15 AM Th

Colors in Nature

07/26 9:30-10:15 AM W

07/27 9:30-10:15 AM Th

Insects

08/09 9:30-10:15 AM W

08/10 9:30-10:15 AM Th

Rockin' Fossils

08/23 9:30-10:15 AM W

08/24 9:30-10:15 AM Th

COST: $7 per child with early registration; $9 per child late registration

$2 per child discount for MAC members

▪ First time participants must visit the MAC to create a free account, online registration available after that

CONTACT INFORMATION: Mansfield Activities Center 817-728-3680

BUILDERS CLUB: GUMBALL MACHINE

WHEN: Wednesday, June 28 - 2pm to 3pm

Come test out your building skills using cardboard, legos, robotics, and more! Every week is a different project. Weekly registration is required, registration opens two weeks prior to the program.

COST: FREE

