Up-close in Mansfield

INTRO TO FISHING
Wednesday, June 21 - 9 am to 10am
Ready to cast your bait and reel in the big fish this summer, but not sure how or where to start? Join us for beginning fishing classes. We supply the equipment and bait!
This class is for junior anglers ages 3-16.
(All anglers over 16 years of age must have a valid Texas fishing license to fish in Mansfield Parks.)
Pre-registration required
COST: $7 early registration; $9 late registration
CONTACT INFORMATION: MAC 817-728-3680
WILLY WELCH CHILDREN'S MUSICIAN
Wednesday, June 21 - 10:30am to 11:30am
Mr. Willy is a songwriter, author, and storyteller for kids and families. Come enjoy the performance by Willy Welch. No registration required.
COST: Free
FAMILY MOVIE MATINEE: THE BFG (PG)
WHEN: Friday, June 23 - 3 pm to 5 pm
Join us for Family Movie Matinee at Mansfield Public Library. No registration is required, popcorn will be provided, and the movie is free.
COST: Free
TEEN XBOX ONE GAMING
WHEN: Saturday, June 24 - 1 pm to 3 pm
Come out and join other teens in interactive Xbox One Gaming @ The Mansfield Public Library. This is a come and go event. Ages 9 to 17.
COST: FREE
ABSOLUTELY FABULOUS MAGIC CLASS
WHEN: Tuesday, June 27 - 2 pm to 3 pm
Teens will be amazed as James performs magic tricks that he uses to entertain and baffle audiences around the world! After performing each trick, James teaches how it's done! Registration is required, registration will open two weeks prior to the program. Please register here.
WHERE: Mansfield Public Library
COST: FREE
LITTLE NATURALISTS
WHEN: Wednesday, June 28 - 9:30am to 10:15am
Come learn about nature through exploration! Preschoolers will read, sing, do crafts and have a hands-on nature experience each week with varying themes. Preregistration required. New this summer, two classes per week to accommodate more students! Wednesday & Thursday programs are identical, choose the date that works better for your schedule so you never have to miss a lesson!
Dragonflies
06/28 9:30-10:15 AM W
06/29 9:30-10:15 AM Th
Decomposers
7181 07/12 9:30-10:15 AM W
7187 07/13 9:30-10:15 AM Th
Colors in Nature
07/26 9:30-10:15 AM W
07/27 9:30-10:15 AM Th
Insects
08/09 9:30-10:15 AM W
08/10 9:30-10:15 AM Th
Rockin' Fossils
08/23 9:30-10:15 AM W
08/24 9:30-10:15 AM Th
COST: $7 per child with early registration; $9 per child late registration
$2 per child discount for MAC members
▪ First time participants must visit the MAC to create a free account, online registration available after that
CONTACT INFORMATION: Mansfield Activities Center 817-728-3680
BUILDERS CLUB: GUMBALL MACHINE
WHEN: Wednesday, June 28 - 2pm to 3pm
Come test out your building skills using cardboard, legos, robotics, and more! Every week is a different project. Weekly registration is required, registration opens two weeks prior to the program.
COST: FREE
Comments