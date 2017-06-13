NT Windows planning relocation to Mansfield in 2018

Residential window manufacturer NT Windows plans to build a 123,000 square foot facility at the northeast corner of South Main Street and Heritage Parkway just north of Interstate Trailers.
The Rendon-based company also wants to build a spec industrial building on 5-acres fronting the road.
The Mansfield Economic Development Corp. committed to spend up to $100,000 to reimburse the developer, RF Heritage Investments LLC, for the cost of the sewer line.
The City Council has the final say on the partnership and Monday night voted unanimously to punt the item back to the MEDC board. Councilman Cory Hoffman said he wants to look at the entire 35-acre tract as one project rather than doing it separately.
After the meeting, Hoffman said he wants more of a commitment from NT Windows for what the final building will consist of before the MEDC spends money on a sewer line.
The motion on Monday said the MEDC participation was contingent upon NT Windows completing the facility, receiving a certificate of occupancy and getting a tenant for the spec building.
The item will be on an upcoming MEDC board agenda.
The sewer line would serve both buildings and future development on adjacent properties.
The 32-year-old company makes vinyl and aluminium windows, doors and sunrooms for customers in Texas and surrounding states. Loren Sloane, general manager for NT Windows, said the plan is to start construction in early 2018 and open by the end of that year.
"The company has experienced ongoing growth and we’ve reached a point where we’ve outgrown our current facility," Sloane said. "We’re currently manufacturing out of two separate facilities."
With the new building, NT Windows will consolidate the other two facilities and relocate its headquarters to Mansfield. The larger site leaves room for expansion and flexibility to launch new product lines, he said.
The business is seasonal and the timing of the construction could vary depending on market conditions, Sloane said. The majority of their business is replacing existing windows rather than new home construction, he said. It could have an estimated 150 employees when it opens.
Get ready for downtown roadwork
Major changes are coming to South Main Street in the next few years that will transform how people drive, park and walk through downtown.
The council hired Kimley-Horn and Associates for $375,000 to redesign the road to accommodate the city’s new vision for the area. The item was approved along with other routine items on the agenda.
The four-lane road will be reconstructed as an asphalt roadway with concrete back-in parking on both sides of the street from East Broad Street south to Hunt Street.
That takes it right in front of the Live Outdoor Entertainment (LOT) and the Backyard restaurant complex that’s under construction.
The finished road will have pedestrian friendly landscaping, new street lighting and other features to make it more walkable. The conceptual design has already been approved by the council.
Construction on the southern portion of the Pond Branch trail that will run parallel to Main Street along the creek started construction last month.
