Free summer meals for children 18 and younger

To ensure that children can continue having a healthy meal during the summer, Mansfield ISD Student Nutrition Services is excited to continue its federally funded Summer Feeding Program.
It began June 7, any child 18 years and younger can receive a FREE breakfast and lunch. The child does not have to be enrolled in an MISD summer program to participate.
The free nutritious meals will include protein, grains, fruit, vegetables and milk. All children must select a fruit and/or vegetable, and all meals must be eaten on site. Adult meals are also available for purchase.
View the list of campus sites, dates and meal times here.
For more information, visit the Student Nutrition Services webpage or contact the department at 817-299-6040.
