Update: Moore, Broseh and Sneed win runoff election

The open seats for the Mansfield city council were decided in a runoff Saturday night, with Terry Moore and Larry Broseh winning the seats for Place 6 and 7.
Moore ran against former Mansfield ISD police chief Mike Leyman for Place 6, taking 62 percent of the votes cast, winning the seat by a vote count of 1,400 to 855. Leyman took 38 percent of the vote.
In Place 7, Broseh ran against Emery Betts and won the seat by a vote count of 1,280 to 962. Broseh took 57 percent of the votes cast to Betts 43 percent.
The two newly elected officials will be sworn in and take their place on the Mansfield City Council on June 26 at the council meeting.
The runoff came after no candidate secured a majority vote when ballots were counted on May 6.
Mansfield ISD
With all precincts reporting Darrell Sneed is the winner of the Trustee, Place 6 position on the Mansfield ISD school board.
Sneed finished the night with 2,329 votes over opponent Jessica Camacho with 1,021.
Overall Sneed took 70 percent of the vote while Camacho took 30 percent of the 3,350 votes cast.
In early voting Sneed led Camacho with 71 percent of the votes cast. Sneed received 1,566 votes to Camacho’s 637 for a total 2,203 ballots cast in early voting.
Lance Winter contributed to this report.
