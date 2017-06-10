Mansfield: Early votes counted in local races

The races for the Place 6 and Place 7 seats on the Mansfield City Council have tabulated their early unofficial voting results.
With no precincts reporting, in Place 6, Terry Moore leads Mike Leyman by a vote count of 914 to 568.
In Place 7, Larry Broseh leads Emery Betts 859 to 613. That voting was also collected from early votes.
Precincts will continue to count its votes into the night. Continue to check the Mansfield News-Mirror website for updates on the count.
Mansfield ISD
In early voting for Trustee, Place 6 at Mansfield ISD Darell Sneed has taken the lead over opponent Jessica Camacho with 71 percent of the votes cast. Sneed received 1,566 votes to Camacho’s 637 for a total 2,203 ballots cast in early voting.
During the special election on May 6 no candidate took the majority of the votes. Sneed finished then with 37.94 percent of votes and Camacho, 14.74 percent.
Lance Winter contributed to this report.
