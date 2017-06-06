Coalition of Mansfields pledge to keep it clean this Friday

Mansfield is part of a special society. A fraternity, which Webster defines as giving “mutual support within a group.”
But this isn’t just any fellowship. To be a part of this alliance, all cities must have one thing in common; the name - Mansfield.
On Friday this special order of Mansfields, which dots across America and around the globe, will observe International Cleanup Mansfield Day - (ICMD)
“In 2013, I received a call from a woman in the United Kingdom asking if we’d like to participate,” said Priscilla Sanchez, director of volunteer services for the City of Mansfield. “I thought sure, that would be pretty cool so I called her back and asked what we needed to do.”
In the first year, about a dozen volunteers showed up to collect trash along certain areas in Mansfield designated the most trash-prone areas within the city.
“Since then we receive an invitation each year to participate every June 9, the officially designated ICMD day,” Sanchez said. “We’ll be focusing on two locations with a staff-led cleanup team at the vacant lot located near 960 N. Walnut Creek Drive - behind Cici's and Goodwill - as well as 989 N. Walnut Creek Drive, next to Big Lots.
Abby Jakeman, Senior Public Relations Officer for the Mansfield District Council in Nottinghamshire, England said the ICMD project, was is organized by the Mansfield District Council, now in its fifth year.
“The aim is to bring Mansfields from across the globe together to make them the cleanest towns in the world,” she said. “There are 40 other Mansfields in the world including towns and cities in the USA, Canada and Australia.”
She said the event was created to encourage communities to take pride in where they live and enhance the environment by litter picking, painting, planting flowers and trees and delivering environmental education to children.
“After discovering how many Mansfields there were around the world we decided to invite them to take part, to give the event something different from all other campaigns, a quirkiness that would encourage people to take part,” Jakeman added.
Back home Sanchez says volunteers will work just a couple of hours and have access to plenty of water to keep hydrated.
“It’s really a lot of fun,” Sanchez said. “I’ll take photos and send them to the ICMD coordinators who will place our photos, along with other city’s named Mansfield from across the United States and around the world, on their Facebook page. I never knew there were so many Mansfields.”
Last year around 50 volunteers showed up for the festivities.
“This is good,” Sanchez said. “When is helping keep your city clean and beautiful ever a bad thing?"
She also said residents can pick up litter from around their homes, neighborhoods, schools, businesses...anywhere folks see it.
“Let us know how you participated and how many bags of litter you collected by emailing kmbc@mansfieldtexas.gov,” Sanchez said. “If you are uploading your pictures to social media, be sure and use the hashtag #LoveYourCity."
International Clean Up Mansfield Day
International Clean Up Mansfield Day brings communities together each year to improve the environment that we live and work in.
33 Mansfields from around the world to take part in the event and help us make Mansfield the cleanest place on the planet.
The event site is www.mansfield.gov.uk/cleanup. Their Facebook page www.facebook.com/cleanupmansfield.
Comments