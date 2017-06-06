Mansfield ISD valedictorians, salutatorians look toward future

As another school year comes to a close in the Mansfield Independent School District, a half dozen students will lead the senior classes into their new world. They are the valedictorians of the respective high schools throughout the district, the students who finished atop the grade list at each of their schools, arguably the most distinguished honor among the student bodies.
"Our valedictorians have worked very hard to get where they are, and I am extremely proud of them," said Mansfield superintendent Dr. Jim Vaszauskas. "The dedication and drive they exhibited to achieve this level of academic success has not gone unnoticed.
"Our mission at Mansfield ISD is to inspire and educate students to be productive citizens, and I know these graduates will go on to do amazing things."
Here is a list of this year's valedictorian and salutatorian (second highest grade point average) honorees from each of the schools, the colleges each is going to attend and their respective majors:
MANSFIELD ISD 2017 VALEDICTORIANS, SALUTATORIANS
FRONTIER HIGH SCHOOL
▪ Valedictorian: Yadaris Bonilla, University of North Texas, Integrative Studies.
▪ Salutatorian: Kim Tieu, University of Texas-Arlington (UTA), Pre-pharmacy.
LAKE RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL
▪ Valedictorian: Tommy Nguyen, University of Texas (UT), Austin, Finance.
▪ Salutatorian: Emily Su, UTA, Accounting.
LEGACY HIGH SCHOOL
▪ Valedictorian: Ethan Wikoff, UT, Austin, Computer Science.
▪ Salutatorian: Josh Hogue, UT, Austin, Chemical Engineering.
MANSFIELD HIGH SCHOOL
▪ Valedictorian: Spencer Bindel, University of Notre Dame, Political Science.
▪ Salutatorian: Carrigan Hudgins, UT, Austin, or Rice University, Biomedical Engineering.
SUMMIT HIGH SCHOOL
▪ Valedictorian: Daniel Erickson, Oklahoma University, undecided.
▪ Salutatorian: Uzair Saleem, UT, Austin, Neuro Science (major), Bio Chemistry (minor).
TIMBERVIEW HIGH SCHOOL
▪ Valedictorian: Hana Ali, UTA, Bio Chemistry.
▪ Salutatorian: Benjamin Bich, Johns Hopkins University, Chemistry and Psychology.
