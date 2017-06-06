Student trio putting skills to national test

Three Mansfield School District/Ben Barber Innovation Academy students are the best in Texas at what they do, and soon they hope to be the best in the nation.
Junior Audrianna Lanham and Jacob Dawson, along with senior Austin Whitt recently won gold medals at the SkillsUSA State Competition in Corpus Christi. That qualified them to advance to join 6,000 other state champions from across the nation at the National Leadership and Skills Conference June 19-23 in Louisville, Kentucky.
Lanham won first place in advertising design at state. Dawson took gold in Carpentry, and Whitt was first in Computer Numerical Control (CNC).
"Winning gold at the state level means you are the best in the state, but going to nationals and competing with a great shot at success, means you are at the top of your skill in the country. It’s huge for these students and their futures," said Gene Schramme, construction tech teacher and SkillsUSA advisor.
"The national exposure and networking opportunities can do amazing things for them as they progress to their next step whether it is college or career. Having students compete at the national level is great for the program at Ben Barber and the advisors as well. Not only does the national exposure help bring more students into the program, but for the teachers seeing students succeed at the national level is one of the aspects of this job that helps keep the passion for teaching bright in not just me but all the advisors involved.”
Lanham has been doing graphic design since her freshman year. This is her second year to compete in SkillsUSA and her first to reach state.
At state, she received a real-world prompt of a client needing a logo and an ad and had four hours to complete the task. She finished in two.
However, Lanham said she didn’t expect to win as time kept passing and her name wasn’t called. Then, the wait ended with great news.
"It was really shocking to hear my name called as the first-place winner," I wasn’t expecting it. I still can’t believe it.
"I like graphic design because you get to create something from scratch and bring a client’s vision to life. I like when the client is happy because I was able to do that for them.”
Lanham said though it sounds cliche', she got better through consistent practice.
"I just kept practicing and using the feedback I was given to get better," she said, adding, “My family is really proud of my accomplishment. They’re planning on buying tickets to watch me compete in Kentucky.”
Dawson has been doing carpentry practically his whole life. His dad has always had tools, and he and his brother would use them. This is also his first time to place in the competition.
At state Dawson received a prompt to design a 4x8 platform with walls, a roof, overhead rafters and other aspects of a house. The competition included a change order to see if contestants can think on their feet. He had to make different gears out of wood.
Like Lanham, as time went by he became less confident he'd win. Then, he too was surprised.
"I was really shocked and happy. My heart sank every time my name wasn’t called," he said. "I told my teacher (Gene Schramme) that I would make it to nationals, so I’m happy that I was able to keep my promise to him.
"My family and everyone I know is just excited for me. Everybody has been reaching out to congratulate me, and it makes me feel good.”
Whitt first learned about CNC in his junior year (only took one class) and went on to win gold at his first SkillsUSA state competition.
"I was very surprised, pleasantly surprised, when I heard my name. I wasn’t expecting it," he said. "I only took one CNC class, but a lot of it is math, like trigonometry and geometry, and I’m really good at that."
At state, Whitt received a prompt to make an object from a given blueprint using a CNC machine. He was responsible for programming the code into the machine so that it would create the proper object.
Whitt is practicing for the national competition by creating objects from the CNC machine using prompts from previous years.
"The machine can get really technical. It goes down to one thousandths of an inch," he said.
"I want to be either a chemical or mechanical engineer, so if I go the mechanical route, this would be relevant to my field. I think it’s important to know how to manufacture the designs I create and get a better understanding of all aspects of the process."
