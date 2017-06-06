Mansfield scout troop honors veterans on Memorial Day

Memorial Day is an American holiday celebrated the last Monday in May honoring the nation's men and women who’ve died while serving in the U.S. military.
That fact wasn’t ignored as Mansfield Boy Scouts Troop 1703, affiliated with St. Jude Catholic Church, came together on May 27 to remember those who have served, placing 33 flags on graves at Calvary Cemetery.
“Eddie Jackson of our parish suggested it; I just ran with it,” said volunteer Russ Hart, who coordinated getting the flags donated from the Knights of Columbus Council 7736.
Hart said the troop placed 33 flags, one dating back to the Civil War; 17 from World War II; eight from Korea; five from Vietnam and two not known. He added that the earliest grave at the cemetery dates back to 1885.
“Yes it is our intention to do this at least annually,” Hart said. “Having served during the Vietnam era, I have always had special feelings for our veterans, especially those that have passed on.”
Hart said when this idea surfaced, he knew he had to become involved, even spearheading it.
“I was so glad to see so many turn out for Father Thu Ngyuen, our new Pastor at St. Jude,” he said. “During 'Taps,' it was very moving remembering our vets after many years, especially my friends lost in Vietnam.”
