Mansfield Police Report

May 25
FM 157, 1600 block: An individual was arrested for carrying a prohibited weapon.
N. US 287, 1100 block: An individual was arrested for excessive speeding.
S. Main Street, 900 block: A burglar entered a locked business and two Stihl weed eaters, two Stihl leaf blowers and Husky hand tools were stolen, totaling $1,350 in loss.
Matlock Road, 3000 block: An incident involving the forgery of a financial instrument was reported.
FM 157, 1700 block: An individual was arrested for illegal dumping.
May 26
Prescott Drive, 1700 block: A theft occurred and outer wear, makeup and a Vera Bradley bag was stolen, totaling $500 in loss.
Lone Star Road, 2400 block: An individual was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
Sunnyview Court, 400 block: An individual was arrested for not making payments for child support.
Heritage Parkway, 1600 block: An individual was arrested for driving with an open container.
Lennox Way, 1400 block: A theft occurred and four Chevy wheels and a DVD were stolen, totaling $4,000 in loss.
Lowes Farm Parkway, 1400 block: A theft occurred and Chevy wheels were stolen and a white 2015 Chevy Silverado were damaged, totaling $8,000 in loss.
W. Broad Street, 1400 block: An individual was arrested for excessive speeding.
Manor Way Drive, 1900 block: A burglar entered a locked green 2014 Subaru and driver’s license and a debit card were stolen, totaling $0 in loss.
Thousand Oaks Drive, 100 block: A burglar entered a locked residence and costume wear, a Nook tablet and a computer laptop were stolen, totaling $320 in loss.
Blue Grass Court, 4500 block: A theft occurred and an extension ladder, a roller extension post, five A frame ladders, paint rags, paint brushes and rollers and two tubes of caulk were stolen, totaling $1,550 in loss.
S. Wisteria Street, 100 block: An individual was arrested for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
Kings Way Drive, 600 block: An individual was arrested for aggravated assault and family violence.
Harris Lane, 2200 block: An individual was arrested for public intoxication of alcohol.
May 27
E. Broad Street, 1500 block: An individual was arrested for public intoxication of alcohol.
Ragland Road, 2300 block: A burglar entered a locked residence and a handbag, a Glock 9 mm handgun, a gold necklace, a silver necklace and ammunition were stolen, totaling $925 in loss.
N. Main Street, 800 block: An individual was arrested for carrying a prohibited weapon.
FM 157, 2800 block: A burglar attempted to enter a locked business and damaged drywall and door glass, totaling $1,750 in loss.
Breckenridge Road, 1500 block: An individual was arrested public intoxication of alcohol.
National Parkway, 3700 block: A burglar entered a locked gray 2016 Toyota Tundra, damaging windows and a computer case, documents, two checkbooks and $4,600 in currency were stolen, totaling $5,120 in loss.
May 28
W. Oak Street, 100 block: An individual was arrested for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
Cannon Drive, 2100 block: An individual was arrested assault and family violence.
Hidden Oaks Drive, 1100 block: An incident involving theft was reported.
Welch Place, 2300 block: An individual was arrested for criminal trespass.
E. Broad Street, 1500 block: An individual was arrested evading arrest.
Hilton Drive, 900 block: A burglar entered a locked residence, damaging a door and miscellaneous stereo equipment, stainless silverware and miscellaneous dishes were stolen, totaling $3,000 in loss.
May 29
Northglen Court, 1200 block: An individual was arrested for assault and family violence.
FM 157, 1900 block: An individual was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
N. US 287, 200 block: A burglar entered locked gray 2015 Toyota Tundra and a red 2015 Chevy Silverado.
Dayton Road, 1000 block: A theft occurred and four Chevy wheels were stolen, totaling $4,000 in loss.
Matlock Road, 3000 block: A theft occurred and an Apple iPhone6 was stolen, totaling $600 in loss.
N. Walnut Creek Drive, 300 block: An incident involving assault was reported.
May 30
E. Debbie Lane, 1700 block: An individual was arrested for noise violations.
FM 157, 1900 block: An individual was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
Commerce Drive, 1700 block: An individual was arrested for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
Newt Patterson Road, 2000 block: An incident involving assault by contact was reported.
Breckenridge Road, 1500 block: An individual was arrested for public intoxication of alcohol.
W. Debbie Lane, 700 block: A theft of a cash changing machine occurred, totaling $100 in loss.
May 31
Royal Crest Drive, 2000 block: An individual was arrested for assault and family violence.
Grayhawk Drive, 1300 block: A theft occurred and a Verizon hot spot card was stolen, totaling $150 in loss.
