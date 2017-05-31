Confrontation at Mansfield park has police investigating

A man who pulled out a gun at Katherine Rose Memorial Park on Memorial Day did so out of self defense after another man assaulted him, according to police.
The confrontation started when the 36-year-old man said something to a child at the park. Another man, who was related to the child, got angry and pulled the other man off the park bench by his shirt and punched him in the face and torso, according to police.
As others closed in on him, the 36-year-old pulled his gun out and warned everyone to “back off.” He had a valid concealed handgun license, police learned.
No shots were fired and the man lowered the weapon as they stepped away. Police responded to the call at 7:27 p.m. May 29.
Cell phone video of the incident shows the man pulling out the gun near the playground with children all around. Witness statements also verified that the man with the gun was defending himself. He also had two children at the park with him.
Police say the man who initiated the assault fled the scene before police arrived. He’s approximately 30 years old.
Sgt. Mike Midkiff, a public information office with the Mansfield police department, said they haven’t been able to positively identify the suspect and are still investigating. No description was given.
