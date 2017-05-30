Right on the button: Mansfield couple opens up about collection

It’s said that mothers are like buttons, they hold everything together.
It’s hard to argue that sentiment but buttons, like mothers also have stories to tell. That’s where Mansfield’s Cathy “Cat” Krueger comes in.
“About eight years ago a friend of mine was giving a button talk at our church,” Cat said. “I went and she spread the buttons out on the table as a point of conversation, and immediately it took me back to my grandmothers and moms buttons. I touched them and got so excited! It was like ‘where do I sign up.’”
She had been button bitten. Cat had succumbed to the tantalizing hobby of button collecting.
“My friend told me about the Fort Worth Button Club, a wonderful organization where you learn, share and even compete,” Cat said. “I started there; I started collecting buttons and loved it.”
She gradually worked her way up in the organization to become its president, for three consecutive years, but in doing so her schedule became so busy she couldn’t compete.
“This past year I finally was able to compete for the first time,” she said. “There’s a lot of preparation that goes into competing. It’s not like ‘oh I’ll throw down some buttons and see if I win.’ You have to do research, it’s very technical and organized.”
Cat’s husband Scott also became involved after hearing her persuasive remarks.
“She would come in from the meeting having purchased buttons and share with me what she had learned and show me the buttons,” Scott said. “I became fascinated. To think somebody made a button out of the material I was looking at; many were often like jewelry with intricate detail.”
Scott said they were expressions of a personality.
“They were constructed in so many extraordinary ways, from the materials they are made, to the subject matter on them. That’s what we got into,” he said.
The former executive, two years retired, began going to the meetings, too. He developed a fondness for collecting buttons with specific themes such as transportation, bird and other animals.
“Surprisingly it’s a lot of fun if you’re into learning something new like the mechanics and history of the button and what it took too make it, Scott said. “But if you’re going to compete it’s serious stuff. Points are awarded for subject matter, shapes, what the button is made of and if there’s anything written on the back.”
Between the two the couple has hundreds if not thousands of buttons.
“It’s close to hording,” Scott said smiling.
Cat looks at them as amazing pieces of art - just on a different kind of canvas - and she’s right. Some of her buttons are made from Mother of Pearl, jade, bone, tiny glass beads...even butterfly wings.
“At the last Texas state show I bought a button I knew I already had because I loved it so much...I wanted two,” she said. “I’m not a very good when it comes to swapping. I love buying from other people but I’ve become emotionally attached to the ones I have.”
Cat said there’s nothing better than going into a junk dealer and spying a button that’s a couple of bucks knowing it’s worth much more.
“When you tell people you collect buttons most people think about clear or white buttons,” she said. “Until you open it up to their world no one has a clue how great it is. It’s very addictive and satisfying.”
She said it’s normal for a novice collector to begin purchasing buttons that are very affordable, but as a collector matures and become more familiar on the subject, they become more discriminating.
It’s like a treasure hunt,” Cat said. “It’s a really fun and educational hobby.”
Did you know?
There is a National Button Society with state and local organizations in most states.
Founded in 1971, Texas State Button Society - (TSBS) encourages and promotes collecting buttons for educational and historical purposes; for personal enjoyment; and to preserve for future generations all that is beautiful and historical in buttons. TSBS is an all-volunteer organization that sponsors the Texas state button show each spring.
Eleven active local clubs are associated with TSBS — in Austin, Burnet, Dallas, Fort Davis, Fort Worth, Houston, San Angelo, San Antonio, Temple, Waco and Whitewright. For more information: texasstatebuttonsociety.com.
Join in the fun:
The Fort Worth Button Club meets at Western Hills Baptist Church at 8500 Chapin Road in Fort Worth the second Friday of each month September-May.
Meetings, which begin with a social gathering at 9:30 a.m. followed by the meeting at 10 a.m., are admission free and are open to anyone interested in buttons.
For more information: fortworthbuttonclub.weebly.com.
