Early voting underway in runoff elections

Mansfield residents are reminded early voting is underway for both city and school runoff elections.
Runoff candidates for council member are:
▪ Place 6: Mike Leyman; Terry M. Moore
▪ Place 7: Emery Betts; Larry Broseh
Early voting by personal appearance is scheduled:
▪ May 30 – June 2 Tuesday – Friday 8 am to 5 pm;
▪ June 3 Saturday 7 am to 7 pm;
▪ June 4 Sunday 11 am to 4 pm;
▪ June 5-6 Monday – Tuesday 7 am to 7 pm.
City of Mansfield registered voters residing in Tarrant County may vote early at any of the Tarrant County early voting locations. Locations within the City of Mansfield are Mansfield Sub-Courthouse, 1100 E. Broad Street. City of Mansfield registered voters residing in Johnson and Ellis counties will vote early at City Hall, 1200 E. Broad Street.
Election Day
Polls will be open Saturday, June 10, from 7 am to 7 pm.
For City of Mansfield registered voters residing in Tarrant County, voting location is determined by precinct number:
▪ Precincts 2033, 2360, 2614, 2618, and 2643 will vote at Mansfield Sub-Courthouse, 1100 E. Broad Street.
▪ Precincts 1034, 2221, 2258, 2308, 2355, 2357, and 2636 will vote at Donna Shepard Intermediate School, 1280 FM Road 1187.
▪ Precincts 2426, 2435, 2524, 2548, and 2645 will vote at J.L. Boren Elementary School, 1401 Country Club Drive.
City of Mansfield registered voters residing in Ellis and Johnson counties will vote at Mansfield City Hall, 1200 E. Broad Street.
▪ Precinct 101 (Ellis County)
▪ Precincts 8, 35 (Johnson County)
MISD SCHOOL BOARD RUNOFF ELECTION INFORMATION
Because no one candidate received more than 50 percent of the vote in the race for Place 6, the runoff election will be between Darrell Sneed and Jessica Camacho, the top two vote earners, with 37.94 percent and 14.72 percent respectively.
Early voting
Early voting by personal appearance will be conducted each weekday at:
▪ For Tarrant County Voters: Mansfield Sub-Courthouse, 1100 East Broad St., Mansfield TX 76063
▪ For Johnson County Voters: Annette Perry Elementary School, 1261 S. Main St., Mansfield, TX 76063
Early Voting Schedule
▪ May 30-31: Tuesday - Wednesday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
▪ June 1- 2: Thursday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
▪ June 3: Saturday, 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.
▪ June 4: Sunday, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
▪ June 5-6: Monday - Tuesday, 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Election day
Election day is June 10. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Comments