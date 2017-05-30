Summer programs at MISD designed to enrich

The Mansfield School District has a mantra that learning is a year-round activity.
From creativity to extra credit, students have their choice in the MISD Summer Enrichment Camps. These are in addition to the summer school programs also offered by the district.
"Summer programs emphasize the importance of academics while maintaining a social and fun side to learning," said Christie Alfred, executive director of curriculum and instruction. "MISD provides various camps that will keep students interested and motivated through games and other exciting hands-on activities.”
Camp Create at Legacy High School offers exactly what its name suggests. Students in grades 5-8 can utilize their creativity and imagination during the week of July 24-28, and it culminates with a parent and community showcase.
The Rising Star Discovery Camp at Ben Barber Innovation Academy is set for June 12-16. It introduces students in grades 6-8 to a few courses offered at the academy.
The week of June 19-23 features the popular Science Camp at Wester Middle School. Students in grades 1-5 will experience laboratories and experiments while expanding their love for science.
The summer enrichment programs also offer a chance for students to get a jump on college.
The SAT/ACT Summer Institute at Mansfield High is a week-long boot camp designed to strengthen a student's testing skills. Students who have completed the eighth grade are eligible. The first session is June 12-16 and the second is July 10-14.
The Dual Credit Camp, at Ben Barber, also features two sessions, June 5-July 6 and July 10-Aug. 10. This camp provides incoming juniors and seniors an opportunity to earn both high school and college credits simultaneously.
The mind isn't the only thing getting a workout during the summer. The Enrichment Camps include swimming at the MISD Natatorium.
The Dive Camp is June 5-Aug. 4 for ages 6 and up. Participants will be taught fundamentals of diving, correct head entry and more.
The High School Summer Conditioning Camp is for high school swimmers who are not currently members of the Mansfield Aquatic Club but want to continue to refine their strokes and maintain fitness levels during the summer. It is open to athletes in grades 8-12 and runs June 5-Aug. 4.
A Middle School Summer Conditioning Camp for students in grades 6-7 is also being held June 5-July 28. Registration for both camps includes a summer seasonal USA Swimming registration.
For more information on the camps, visit www.mansfieldisd.org or call 817-299-6300.
MISD SUMMER ENRICHMENT CAMPS
▪ Camp Create, July 24-28, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Legacy High School, students in 5-8. Designed to enhance students' creativity and imagination. Culminates with a community showcase. Cost $125.
▪ Rising Star Discovery Camp, June 12-16, 8 a.m.-noon, Ben Barber Innovation Academy, students in grades 6-8. Introduces students to programs at academy. Cost $65.
▪ Science Camp, June 19-23, Wester Middle School, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m., students in grades 1-5. Cost $125.
▪ SAT/ACT Summer Institute, session 1 June 12-16, session 2 July 10-14, Mansfield High School, 9 a.m.-noon, any student who has completed eighth grade is eligible. Designed to better prepare students for SAT and ACT college entrance tests. Cost $90 for MISD students, $125 for non-MISD students.
▪ Dual Credit, session 1, June 5-July 6, Ben Barber, 8-10:10 a.m. and 10:20 a.m.-12:30 p.m., rising students in grades 11-12. Offers chance for students to earn high school and college credits simultaneously. Cost $65 for in-state students, $175 for out-of-state students, free for students receiving free or reduced lunch during the 2016-17 school year.
▪ Swim Camps, MISD Natatorium, Dive Camp (ages 6 and up) and High School Summer Conditioning Camp (grades 8-12) June 5-Aug. 4, Middle School Conditioning Camp (grades 6-7) June 5-July 28. Cost $60 per week for Dive Camp and High School Summer Conditioning Camp, $175 for Middle School Summer Conditioning.
