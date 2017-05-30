Mansfield High student wins Best Actress in prestigious theatre awards

Mansfield High School senior Shelby Priddy came out on top against students from more than 40 school districts across North Texas and Oklahoma for her outstanding acting skills.
Priddy won best leading actress on May 18 at the Dallas Summer Musicals (DSM) High School Musical Theatre Awards for her role as Jo March in Little Women.
The 18-year-old won a $10,000 scholarship and an all-expense paid five-day trip to New York City. While there, she will perform in the national competition on Broadway at the Minskoff Theatre for a chance to win prizes and scholarships.
“I am astonished to be winning this award,” said Priddy. “This is something that I’ve been working towards my entire high school career. I am still in awe that my biggest dream has become my biggest accomplishment, and I cannot wait to represent Mansfield High School, Mansfield ISD and Dallas Summer Musicals in New York City this summer.”
The 2017 DSM High School Musical Awards showcased 76 schools and 78 productions, achieving a new all-time high of schools, teachers and students taking part in the program.
