May 30, 2017 10:19 AM

Hurtado graduates basic training

U.S. Air Force Airman Melissa Hurtado graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Hurtado is a 2015 graduate of Frontier High School, Mansfield.

