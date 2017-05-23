Librarian set for next chapter

Steve Standefer has seen the Mansfield library grow from a small dusty converted bank to a 21st century information hub and gathering place.
Now, after more than 23 years, the city’s long-time librarian and director of the library will close the book on that chapter of his life and open a new one called retirement.
“Now seems to be a really, really good time to have a changing of the guard,” Standefer said. “We’ve got some really good staff who know what they’re doing and have a vision for this place. The sky is the limit and there’s a great future for this library and this city.”
The 67-year-old wants to take his time visiting the 13 original states on the east coast, which will include visits to Quebec and Ontario.
“I have a passport so we’re going to see where that leads,” he said. “My wife and I have plans and we’ve been looking forward to this for many years.”
Standefer was instrumental in moving the library from Main Street next to Fire Station No. 1 to the current building on Wisteria Street.
Mansfield has grown, technology has evolved and library programs have expanded under his leadership.
“His knowledge of our city and our library system isn’t going to be easy to replace, if it ever will be,” said Shelly Lanners, deputy city manager. “He’s one of the most respected librarians in our region and possibly the state.”
He worked well with the public, library employees, volunteers, other departments and City Council, Lanners said.
“I do know he’s incredibly intelligent. I’ve always enjoyed how well-informed and bright he is,” she said. “He has a wicked sense of humor. He always manages to show that at the right time.”
Youth services librarian Yolando Botello will be the interim city librarian and director of the library until the city decides on its next move, Lanners said.
The start of Mansfield Reads
Paula Highfill, a volunteer with the Friends of the Library group, met Standefer when she started volunteering in 2001, the same year the current library opened.
“He always was encouraging and was always a big supporter of us as a Friends group,” Highfill said. “A lot of why the library is the way it is now is because of him.”
The Mansfield Reads program is a good example of that. The program encourages Mansfield residents to read one book, talk about it and have a meet the author night.
“Steve really encouraged us and said ‘Sure, go for it, I think you can do it.’ He handed the reins over to us,” Highfill said. “He was a big part of bringing that to Mansfield.”
Standefer was adamant that library programs and events like Mansfield Reads should all be free to the public, Highfill said.
Jenny Elliott used to come into the library with her two young boys in the early 2000s.
“My boys were rambunctious so he couldn’t avoid hearing me or seeing me,” Elliott said. “He’s always been very nice to me, we got along really well when I’d come to the library.”
Eventually, Elliott started volunteering with Friends of the Library and took over the Mansfield Reads program. She’d meet with Standefer to talk about Mansfield Reads, but found out they knew some of the same people from the Midwest.
“Invariably I would be there for about three hours because we would end up swapping stories,” Elliott said.
Looking to the future
These days many people keep their books on digital clouds and hard drives rather than book shelves, making it challenging for libraries to stay relevant. The Mansfield library is about 65 percent books now.
“Library services, like everything else, has gone heavily digital,” Standefer said. “Many of the services that we used to provide through books are now completely online. That freed up space for more activity space in the library.”
Children’s programming has always been popular but the library has also sought to increase its adult activities. That feeds into Standefer’s goal of making the library a community gathering place in addition to being a place for research, reading and learning.
There are databases and other resources, including librarians, Highfill said.
“Librarians are not going to be obsolete,” Highfill said. “They are going to be right there as they always have been.”
Mansfield’s population has more than doubled since the current library opened.
Long-term, Mansfield is considering building a new library facility either to replace the existing building or as a second branch location, Standefer said.
The question now is where do they build it and when.
“That’s always a topic of discussion when we’re doing capital improvement projects,” Lanners said. “There hasn’t been a decision necessarily on exactly where we would locate it. We’d have to issue debt to make that happen to build the kind of cultural gathering center that we talk about.”
