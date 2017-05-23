City plans new parks facility

Mansfield’s Parks and Recreation Department will be moving from Smith Street to a new office at Oliver Nature Park to make way for downtown redevelopment.
On Monday, the City Council hired TRC Architects to design a new building at 1164 Matlock Road, at the southern end of Oliver Nature Park. The item was approved along with other routine items as part of the consent agenda.
The 9,100-square-foot office will have room for 20 staff members, a community meeting room, two conference rooms, a break room, work room and storage space. Design work is scheduled for completion this summer with construction starting this fall.
The $97,700 expense will be funded by the Mansfield Park Facilities Development Corp.’s half cent sales tax.
Administrative staff for the parks department and Mansfield Convention and Visitors Bureau currently work in the old Mansfield fire station on Smith Street. That aging white building sits on four acres of city-owned land that’s slated for new downtown development in the next 18 months.
The city is seeking ideas from the development community for the land and already sent out requests for proposals, which are due at the end of July.
Whatever ends up being built there will tie into the Pond Branch Trail, which started construction a few weeks ago.
Fire and police memorial
Construction will start soon on a memorial for fallen police and firefighters at Mansfield City Hall. The council voted unanimously to hire Morales Construction Services Inc. to prepare the site with pavers, landscaping, irrigation, lighting and electrical work.
Only one other vendor bid on the project.
The $65,850 project will be funded by the city’s general fund.
The monument stones and walls will be installed by a separate vendor after the plaza near the flagpoles is completed. It’s planned near the flagpoles in front of City Hall.
Construction will start in a few weeks and could be finished by early August, weather permitting, said Matt Young, director of parks.
Councilwoman Wendy Burgess, who was instrumental in getting the memorial built, said she was glad to see this project finally move forward.
New intersection alignment
The intersection of Price Road and Main Street has been problematic for drivers because the approach is at an angle.
Mansfield plans to realign Price Road so it intersects Main Street at a 90-degree angle and aligns with Sentry Drive on the other side.
The council hired XIT Paving and Construction Inc. for $600,000 to rebuild Price Road so it curves and aligns with Main Street.
The contract also includes building a new left turn lane on Heritage Parkway for the future NT Windows facility.
Funding for the Price Road realignment will come from the Street Bond Fund. The left turn lane on Heritage Parkway will be funded by the Mansfield Economic Development Corp. at a cost of $65,000.
The MEDC is funded by a half-cent sales tax.
New open house sign law
Temporary open house signs could finally be placed along the streets legally under a new ordinance being considered in Mansfield.
The council got its first look at the proposed changes Monday, voting 6-0 to approve them on first reading. Councilman Cory Hoffman abstained from voting because his wife is a real estate agent.
The new regulations say the sign is limited in size and height and must direct to a house in Mansfield, not an adjoining city. The signs can be put up one hour before the open house and must be removed one hour after the open house closes. They would only be allowed on Saturdays, Sundays and city holidays.
And they must list the agent’s name and contact information. Each house is limited to four signs and they can only be located in certain areas.
Several council members said they would like to get feedback from the real estate community before the regulations come back for second and third reading in June.
Human signs will still be prohibited at all times.
