Secret Garden

Maria and Leno Pacheco have raised a thriving family and nursery business on a plot of land on Newt Patterson Road.
The Pachecos have grown Leno’s Plant Farm from one greenhouse on an acre and a half to a dozen greenhouses on more than 13 acres, plus another 10 greenhouses in Arlington. The couple has also raised three children, all of whom help run the family business.
And they have done it all with hard work, and without ever putting a price tag on a plant. Leno’s Plant Farm doesn’t even have a sign to mark the business. Customers have just found their way.
“We can’t keep things priced here because they are moving so fast,” said daughter Carina Pacheco, 25. “We supply wholesale yards and nurseries. A nursery will come in and say we want everything in this greenhouse.
“We don’t advertise because we don’t need to advertise,” she said. “Customers and landscapers keep us so busy. Everything is word of mouth.”
When Maria and Leno Pacheco began their nursery business, they didn’t advertise because they didn’t have any plants to spare.
The Pachecos arrived in Mansfield in 1985 from Queretaro, Mexico, but soon moved to West Palm Beach, Fla., then on to Pennsylvania. Florida was too crowded, Maria Pacheco said, but she liked Pennsylvania. However, she didn’t know anyone there and wanted to come back to Mansfield. The family returned in 1995, and opened their first greenhouse behind their home.
“She was growing for a nursery in Fort Worth,” Carina remembered. “She took him a sample and he said ‘We want everything.’ She couldn’t advertise because there wouldn’t have been anything. They took everything.”
The Pachecos gradually started adding property and greenhouses, buying and moving into the large home on the east side of their business. The family also bought pasture on the west side of the property for goats and sheep that remind Maria of her grandfather, who raised sheep in Mexico.
“They’re pets,” Carina said. “We do use (their manure) for fertilizer in the compost. It’s really good fertilizer.”
The animals are also one of the few ways of marking the turn to Leno’s Plant Farm, which is tucked behind the family’s original home, where Maria’s brother now lives.
The Pacheco family has also grown, with son Ignasio, 31, Carina, and Christina, 24. Leno and Ignasio handle sales with landscapers and nurseries, while Maria, Carina and Christina are on-site for daily sales. Carina also runs the family’s retail location, Mansfield Gardens at 815 N. Main St., and the Facebook pages, while Christina handles school groups, landscape design and fund-raising sales groups. Cousin Mariana Guerrero, 21, also handles sales at the Newt Patterson site.
The season begins in January when 3 million tiny plant inserts start to arrive. In February, the greenhouses begin to fill up as more than 82,000 flats of plants are planted and begin to grow. Peak season is March through May when the phone doesn’t stop ringing, Carina said. The greenhouses bustle with customers looking for flowers, vegetables, baskets, trees, shrubs, roses, ground cover, perennials, mulch and soil.
Then the business and growing season hit a lull, Ignasio said, and everyone can take a breath until fall, when customers return in search of pansies, kale and mums, Carina said. But the fall season is much easier. Business comes to a complete stop just in time for Christmas, before beginning again in January, Ignasio said.
Over the past two decades, the Pachecos have battled hail that destroyed plants and one bad batch of plants from a supplier that would not root. They have also watched as gardening trends have changed, with perennials, mixed baskets and organics surging in popularity. Leno’s best-selling vegetables, tomatoes and peppers, are all organic, as are most of the plants the nursery sells, Carina said.
And Maria’s way with mixed baskets has landscapers lining up. Instead of keeping her skills to herself, she shares her talent for mixing plants for a pleasing palette, figuring that gardeners and landscapers will return to buy her plants.
A big part of the nursery’s success is the prices that Leno’s can offer, a lot less than most retailers since they cut out the middle man, the Pachecos say.
“That way everybody can have a nice garden,” Carina said. “That way everything sells fast. Even the people that can afford (higher prices) want to stretch their money. People are doing their research.”
Leno’s has earned a loyal group of customers, including Marianne Russell of Mansfield, who has been shopping with the Pachecos for years.
“They have a fabulous selection, great prices and great people working here,” she said. “There’s nothing I don’t like about this place.”
Russell said she is still surprised that more people don’t know about Leno’s, and isn’t sure if she wants the secret to get out.
“I thought a lot of people knew about it, but as I talk to people about it they say ‘Where is that?’” she said.
People are free to wander the greenhouses at the nursery, but they need to remember that they are at a working business and plan ahead, Carina said. Wear tennis shoes and maybe wear a hat. The prices aren’t marked, so you’ll need to ask. But that gives customers a chance to ask questions about what and where to plant.
“It’s a different customer experience,” Carina said.
The Pachecos opened Mansfield Gardens about 2 1/2 years ago because some people prefer a retail store, she said.
Leno’s Plant Farm
1573 Newt Patterson Road
