May 22, 2017 1:33 AM

Breece graduates from basic training

U.S. Air Force Airman Dylan Breece graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Breece is the son of Maureen and Duane Breece of Arlington. He is a 2016 graduate of Timberview High School.

