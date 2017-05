Lady is an older Shar Pei and would be great in any home. She is house trained and would need to be an inside dog. Lady is super friendly dog and just needs a place to call home. Meet Lady at Mansfield Animal Care and Control, 407 Industrial Blvd., between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. weekdays. For more information, call (817) 276-4799. Alexander Portrait Designers