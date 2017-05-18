Thieves breaking into homes, cars

A rash of break-ins are being reported at businesses, construction sites, homes and cars in Mansfield.
One on the boldest break-ins occurred May 4 when thieves smashed a window and proceeded to steal four televisions, a computer, Wii, Sony Playstation 4 and thousands of dollars in cash. The incident, reported in the 900 block of Remington Ranch, totaled $6,349 in loss.
That same day, a burglar entered a garage and stole $3,385 in construction and welding equipment on North U.S. 287 just north of East Broad Street.
On Holland Road, a burglar entered a locked business by damaging the door and window to steal a generator, doing $1,900 in loss.
These are being investigated as separate incidents, said Sgt. Mike Midkiff, Mansfield police spokesman.
It’s not prevalent in one particular part of town with incidents reported in all parts of Mansfield.
Thieves broke into a locked home to steal an Echo leaf blower worth $550 on May 5 on Shannon Creek Drive. Another home off Texas 360 reported two televisions stolen, 22 hooded sweatshirts and other miscellaneous property stolen May 9, totaling more than $2,300.
Car break-ins are the easiest to prevent, but in many cases the vehicles are locked, Midkiff said. Popular items to steal are electronics, purses, computer bags, firearms and any type of bag, he said.
“Make sure the doors are locked and items are not in plain view,” Midkiff said. “It would be best not to leave valuable items in the vehicle, especially firearms.”
Detectives use evidence left at the scene, surveillance video and witness statements to put together a case. Several arrests for robbery and aggravated robbery were also reported in the past few weeks.
“These are ongoing investigations and I cannot release any other details at this time,” Midkiff said.
Mansfield partnered with Johnson County, Burleson, Kennedale and the Tarrant County Constable Precinct 7 to form the Tri-County Auto Burglary & Theft Prevention Task Force. The group focuses on enforcement and public education.
Thieves smashed a window on a locked 2011 Dodge Charger and then stole bank cards, a Social Security card and a driver license. The April 29 incident in the 1800 block of FM 157 totaled $390 in loss. Another smash and grab occurred in the 1100 block of Country Club Drive when a locked 2014 Ford Focus had its window smashed and a backpack stolen, totaling $450 in loss.
Two incidents of wheel theft were reported on U.S. 287.
Thieves broke into a locked Ford Bronco to steal Kobalt hand tools and a Ryobi impact driver, totaling $424 in loss May 10.
A shoplifter stole a plethora of items from the CVS on Walnut Creek Drive, including eight Sonicare electric toothbrushes, four OB electric toothbrushes and four Simply Straight hairbrushes totaling $552.89 in loss.
No arrests have been made in the April 27 incident, Midkiff said.
The Frost Bank on Walnut Creek Drive was robbed April 28. It was reported as an aggravated robbery, but Midkiff said no firearm was displayed.
The Valero on FM 157 just south of Turner Warnell Road was also broken into after hours May 2.
