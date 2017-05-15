Mansfield police report thefts, possession of marijuana

May 4
Lakeview Drive, 1400 block: A burglar entered a locked business, and copper wire and one electrical transformer were stolen, totaling $2,500 in loss.
Brookfield Lane, 1300 block: An individual was arrested for aggravated assault with a weapon.
N. U.S. 287, 300 block: A burglar entered a garage, and a Campbell Hausfeld air compressor, Hobart welder, Ethos diagnostic scanner, Emerson television, Samsung DVD player, Craftsman air gun, Campbell Hausfeld air gun and toolbox were stolen, totaling $3,385 in loss.
May 5
N. U.S. 287, 2500 block: An incident involving the use of a stolen vehicle was reported.
N. U.S. 287, 100 block: An individual was arrested for theft.
Heritage Parkway, 1600 block: An incident involving the abuse of 911 services was reported.
E. Debbie Lane, 1700 block: An incident involving a missing juvenile was reported.
Remington Ranch Road, 900 block: A burglar entered a locked residence, damaging a window, and a LG television, Vizio television, Samsung television, Element television, HP computer, Nintendo Wii, Sony PS4 and $3,200 in currency were stolen, totaling $6,349 in loss.
N. U.S. 287, 900 block: An incident involving the use of forgery was reported.
N. U.S. 287, 1800 block: A Dockers suitcase was stolen, totaling $69.99 in loss.
N. U.S. 287, 900 block: Chevrolet wheel and tires were stolen, totaling $555 in loss.
N. U.S. 287, 1700 block: Chevrolet Tahoe wheels and tires were stolen, totaling $200 in loss.
Shannon Creek Drive, 900 block: A burglar entered a locked residence, and an Echo leaf blower was stolen, totaling $550 in loss.
May 6
Bergen Lane, 1300 block: An individual was arrested for criminal mischief.
N. Walnut Creek Drive, 1100 block: Seven bottles of Rogaine were stolen, totaling $211.96 in loss.
N. Walnut Creek Drive, 900 block: An incident involving the use of forged money was reported.
E. Broad Street, 1500 block: An individual was arrested for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
N. Main Street, 1500 block: An individual was arrested for public intoxication of alcohol.
May 7
N. Main Street, 1500 block: An individual was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
N. Main Street, 1200 block: An individual was arrested for public intoxication of alcohol.
E. Debbie Lane, 1700 block: An incident involving assault was reported.
FM 157, 1600 block: An individual was arrested for possession of marijuana.
W. Debbie Lane, 1100 block: An individual was arrested for driving without a license.
May 8
Matlock Road, 200 block: An individual was arrested for driving with an open container of alcohol in the vehicle.
Patterson Drive, 500 block: An individual was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
Heritage Parkway, 1600 block: An individual was arrested for excessive speeding.
May 9
N. U.S. 287, 800 block: An individual was arrested for driving without a license.
N. U.S. 287, 2000 block: An individual was arrested for failure to identify as a fugitive.
Heritage Parkway, 1600 block: An individual was arrested for speeding.
Commerce Street, 100 block: An individual was arrested for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
Graves Street, 100 block: An individual was arrested for failure to pay bond.
N. Texas 360, 300 block: A burglar entered a residence, and two Samsung televisions, 22 hooded sweatshirts and miscellaneous property was stolen, totaling $2,338 in loss.
Graves Street, 300 block: An incident involving criminal mischief was reported and windows were damaged, totaling $400 in loss.
E. Broad Street, 3300 block: An individual was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
May 10
N. Main Street, 800 block: An individual was arrested for public intoxication of alcohol.
Heritage Parkway, 1600 block: An individual was arrested for theft.
Towne Crossing Boulevard, 1600 block: An incident involving assault was reported.
Deen Road, 3900 block: An individual was arrested for theft of property.
Bergen Lane, 1300 block: A burglar entered a locked white 1996 Ford Bronco, and a Kobalt hand tools set and Ryobi impact driver were stolen, totaling $424 in loss.
Matlock Road, 3300 block: An individual was arrested for driving without a proper license.
Pinnacle Drive, 200 block: An incident involving a missing juvenile was reported.
S. Main Street, 400 block: An individual was arrested for unlicensed carry of a weapon.
