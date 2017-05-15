Mansfield News

May 15, 2017

Mansfield police report thefts, possession of marijuana

May 4

Lakeview Drive, 1400 block: A burglar entered a locked business, and copper wire and one electrical transformer were stolen, totaling $2,500 in loss.

Brookfield Lane, 1300 block: An individual was arrested for aggravated assault with a weapon.

N. U.S. 287, 300 block: A burglar entered a garage, and a Campbell Hausfeld air compressor, Hobart welder, Ethos diagnostic scanner, Emerson television, Samsung DVD player, Craftsman air gun, Campbell Hausfeld air gun and toolbox were stolen, totaling $3,385 in loss.

May 5

N. U.S. 287, 2500 block: An incident involving the use of a stolen vehicle was reported.

N. U.S. 287, 100 block: An individual was arrested for theft.

Heritage Parkway, 1600 block: An incident involving the abuse of 911 services was reported.

E. Debbie Lane, 1700 block: An incident involving a missing juvenile was reported.

Remington Ranch Road, 900 block: A burglar entered a locked residence, damaging a window, and a LG television, Vizio television, Samsung television, Element television, HP computer, Nintendo Wii, Sony PS4 and $3,200 in currency were stolen, totaling $6,349 in loss.

N. U.S. 287, 900 block: An incident involving the use of forgery was reported.

N. U.S. 287, 1800 block: A Dockers suitcase was stolen, totaling $69.99 in loss.

N. U.S. 287, 900 block: Chevrolet wheel and tires were stolen, totaling $555 in loss.

N. U.S. 287, 1700 block: Chevrolet Tahoe wheels and tires were stolen, totaling $200 in loss.

Shannon Creek Drive, 900 block: A burglar entered a locked residence, and an Echo leaf blower was stolen, totaling $550 in loss.

May 6

Bergen Lane, 1300 block: An individual was arrested for criminal mischief.

N. Walnut Creek Drive, 1100 block: Seven bottles of Rogaine were stolen, totaling $211.96 in loss.

N. Walnut Creek Drive, 900 block: An incident involving the use of forged money was reported.

E. Broad Street, 1500 block: An individual was arrested for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

N. Main Street, 1500 block: An individual was arrested for public intoxication of alcohol.

May 7

N. Main Street, 1500 block: An individual was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

N. Main Street, 1200 block: An individual was arrested for public intoxication of alcohol.

E. Debbie Lane, 1700 block: An incident involving assault was reported.

FM 157, 1600 block: An individual was arrested for possession of marijuana.

W. Debbie Lane, 1100 block: An individual was arrested for driving without a license.

May 8

Matlock Road, 200 block: An individual was arrested for driving with an open container of alcohol in the vehicle.

Patterson Drive, 500 block: An individual was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

Heritage Parkway, 1600 block: An individual was arrested for excessive speeding.

May 9

N. U.S. 287, 800 block: An individual was arrested for driving without a license.

N. U.S. 287, 2000 block: An individual was arrested for failure to identify as a fugitive.

Heritage Parkway, 1600 block: An individual was arrested for speeding.

Commerce Street, 100 block: An individual was arrested for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Graves Street, 100 block: An individual was arrested for failure to pay bond.

N. Texas 360, 300 block: A burglar entered a residence, and two Samsung televisions, 22 hooded sweatshirts and miscellaneous property was stolen, totaling $2,338 in loss.

Graves Street, 300 block: An incident involving criminal mischief was reported and windows were damaged, totaling $400 in loss.

E. Broad Street, 3300 block: An individual was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

May 10

N. Main Street, 800 block: An individual was arrested for public intoxication of alcohol.

Heritage Parkway, 1600 block: An individual was arrested for theft.

Towne Crossing Boulevard, 1600 block: An incident involving assault was reported.

Deen Road, 3900 block: An individual was arrested for theft of property.

Bergen Lane, 1300 block: A burglar entered a locked white 1996 Ford Bronco, and a Kobalt hand tools set and Ryobi impact driver were stolen, totaling $424 in loss.

Matlock Road, 3300 block: An individual was arrested for driving without a proper license.

Pinnacle Drive, 200 block: An incident involving a missing juvenile was reported.

S. Main Street, 400 block: An individual was arrested for unlicensed carry of a weapon.

