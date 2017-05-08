Voters OK bond, send 3 races to run-offs

Voters approved a $275 million school bond Saturday, but will have to wait to find out who will fill three seats on the Mansfield City Council and school board.
Three of the four races for school board and council did not have a candidate earn more than 50 percent of the vote, so they will head to a run-off election June 10. All results are unofficial until canvassed.
Incumbent Courtney Lackey Wilson, 46, secured her third three-year term at Place 7 on the Mansfield school board, earning 74.2 percent (4,830 votes) over challenger Kevin Robedee, 46, with 25.7 percent (1,676 votes).
The school bond also received a decisive vote with 65.1 percent (5,032 votes) in favor and 34.8 percent (2,695 votes) against.
“We are very appreciative of all of our stakeholders who voted in the recent election and as we move forward, we pledge to be good stewards of this bond,” said Superintendent Jim Vaszauskas.
The bond includes three new schools -- an elementary, intermediate and middle school in the southeast part of the district -- and repairs, renovations, technology, playground equipment and security at existing schools.
Construction on the new schools could start next year, with the schools opening in 2020, said Jeff Brogden, associate superintendent for facilities and bond programs.
“Our residents supported this election because it addresses enrollment growth, it improves the safety and security of our students and staff, it prolongs the life of our existing facilities, and it was vetted through the the efforts of approximately 50 members of our community,” Vaszauskas said. “People know and trust these committee members whose unanimous recommendation to support the election carried tremendous weight in our community.”
The bond election drew 7,727 voters, more than the last bond election in 2011, which drew 5,447 voters and a much closer vote. The $198 million bond in 2011 was approved by just more than 500 votes.
The school board races also drew more voters than in 2015 (last year’s election was cancelled after only the incumbents filed). Two years ago, the Mansfield school board race drew only 3,784 voters compared to 6,998 that voted for Place 6 and 6,506 that voted in the Place 7 race this year.
The battle for the Place 6 seat on the Mansfield school board has narrowed from nine contenders to two. Darrell Sneed, 58, a retired school administrator, earned 37.9 percent (2,655 votes) and Jessica Camacho, 34, a stay-at-home mother, got 14.7 percent (1,030 votes), sending them into the June run-off.
“I believe that it’s going to be essential to keep getting the message out and let people know who you are, what you believe and how you plan to make a difference in the lives of students and teachers,” Sneed said.
Camacho echoed Sneed’s sentiments.
“At the end of the day my focus is and will always be the children, and I hope the community can see that I really want to be an engaged and accessible public servant,” she said. “My plan from here is to continue to reach out to the community. I want to hear their concerns and answer any questions they may have.”
Joshua Spare earned 10.1 percent (708 votes), Breton Hawkins got 8.8 percent (622 votes), Scott Marburger got 8.66 percent (606 votes), Houston Mitchell got 7.9 percent (555 votes), Troy Washington got 5.7 percent (401 votes), Carl Lindstrom got 3.79 percent (265 votes) and Samer Yacoub got 2.2 percent (156 votes).
The contest for two seats on the Mansfield City Council also ended in run-offs.
For the Place 6 seat, Terry Moore, 57, a cardiovascular equipment salesman, earned 41.3 percent (1,442 votes) and Mike Leyman, 69, a retired police officer, garnered 38.2 percent (1,334 votes).
“I look forward to continuing to meet and talk with the citizens of our community and finding out what is important to them,” Moore said.
Leyman was impressed with the number of voters.
“We had a very good turnout,” Leyman said. “That speaks well of the process. I will work as hard as I can. Hopefully, I’ll have more votes on June 10.”
Skyler Leon earned 10.4 percent (366 votes) and Wayne “Trey” McCreary got 9.9 percent (348 votes).
At Place 7 on the City Council, incumbent Larry Broseh, 62, a business owner, will have to win a run-off over challenger Emery Betts, 22, a community organizer.
Broseh earned 48.8 percent (1,722 votes) to Betts’ 30.7 percent (1,085 votes). Esthela Hernandez got 20.3 percent (719 votes).
“I’ll promote what I do and what I’ve done for the city,” said Broseh, who is seeking his sixth three-year term.
Betts says people responded to his message.
“People saw how hard I worked and my specific platform of property tax reform, term limits and responsible growth,” he said.
This year’s City Council races also drew more voters than 2015 (last year’s election was cancelled after only incumbents filed). In 2015, the races drew only 1,208 voters and 1,315 voters for the two open positions. This year’s races attracted 3,490 voters for the Place 6 race and 3,526 voters for the Place 7 election.
The run-off election for Mansfield City Council and school board will be June 10. Early voting will run May 30-June 6.
This article contains information from News-Mirror archives.
