May 08, 2017 12:20 PM

City marks Day of Prayer

By Amanda Rogers

Approximately 300 people gathered Thursday evening in front on the Mansfield ISD Center for Performing Arts, praying for their city, schools, country and the world.

Mansfield’s second annual National Day of Prayer, sponsored by Mansfield Churches for the City, was led by Mayor David Cook and leaders from several local churches.

The pastors took turns taking the stage, leading the group in prayers for Texas, churches, leadership, the world and families.

A gospel choir composed of singers from all of the high schools in the Mansfield school district performed “The Anthem” and “Awesome.”

The first National Day of Prayer was proclaimed by the Second Continental Congress in 1775. On May 6, 1982, Pres. Ronald Reagan officially designated the first Thursday in May as the National Day of Prayer in the United States.

Last year, Cook and the Churches for the City brought the celebration in Mansfield.

Area churches also took turns praying in front of City Hall throughout the day Thursday.

“I hope this is a legacy project that will grown long after our time here,” Cook said.

