Mansfield police report thefts, possession

April 27
FM 157, 1700 block: An individual was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.
N. U.S. 287, 2000 block: An individual was arrested for possession of marijuana.
N. Walnut Creek Drive, 1100 block: A burglar entered a locked business and eight Sonicare electric toothbrushes, four OB electric toothbrushes, four Simply Straight hairbrushes and two bottles of Smart Mouth mouthwash were stolen, totaling $552.89 in loss.
Chateau Lane, 1400 block: An individual was arrested for driving without a license.
April 28
Heritage Parkway, 1600 block: An individual was arrested for attempted theft.
E. Dallas Street, 1500 block: An individual was arrested for forgery.
Ellis Street, 2900 block: A yellow 2003 OTH 140h was stolen, totaling $65,000 in loss.
Hillcrest Street, 400 block: An individual was arrested for driving without a license.
N. Holland Road, 1300 block: An individual was arrested for excessive speeding.
Kings Way Drive, 500 block: An incident involving a terroristic threat was reported.
N. Walnut Creek Drive, 1100 block: An incident involving robbery by firearm was reported.
E. Debbie Lane, 1500 block: An incident involving assault by contact.
Riviera Drive, 900 block: An individual was arrested for evading arrest with a vehicle.
April 29
Smith Street, 100 block: An individual was arrested for public intoxication of alcohol.
FM 157, 1800 block: A burglar entered a locked silver 2011Dodge Charger damaging windows and a Social Security card, driver’s license, two Compass Bank credit cards and woman’s purse were stolen, totaling $390 in loss.
Towne Crossing Boulevard, 1700 block: An incident involving the unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported.
Country Club Drive, 1100 block: A burglar entered a locked red 2014 Ford Focus, damaging windows and an Unk backpack was stolen, totaling $450 in loss.
W. Debbie Lane, 700 block: An individual was arrested for public intoxication of alcohol.
April 30
S. Waxahachie Street, 100 block: An individual was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
Matlock Road, 3200 block: An individual was arrested for possession of marijuana.
House Road, 400 block: An incident involving criminal trespass was reported.
E. Broad Street, 3600 block: An individual was arrested for excessive speeding.
May 1
E. Broad Street, 3600 block: An individual was arrested for excessive speeding.
E. Debbie Lane, 1800 block: An individual was arrested for theft.
Hillary Trail, 2200 block: A cashier’s check was stolen, totaling $11,869 in loss.
E. Broad Street, 1500 block: An incident involving the possession of drug paraphernalia was reported.
E. Broad Street, 1500 block: An individual was arrested for driving with an expired license.
Heritage Parkway, 1600 block: An individual was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.
N. Walnut Creek Drive, 700 block: An individual was arrested for driving with an expired license and registration.
May 2
FM 157, 2800 block: An incident involving forcible entry into a building was reported.
E. Broad Street, 200 block: An individual was arrested for a possession of a controlled substance.
S. U.S. 287, 100 block: An individual was arrested for making a terroristic threat.
Belleview Drive, 1300 block: A burglar entered a black 2005 BMW 530i, and a wallet, Chase credit card and driver’s license were stolen, totaling $70 in loss.
Heritage Parkway, 1600 block: An individual was arrested for aggravated robbery.
May 3
Towne Crossing Boulevard, 1700 block: A white 2013 Toyota Tundra was stolen, totaling $31,000 in loss.
N. U.S. 287, 1600 block: An individual was arrested for possession of marijuana.
Callender Road, 2500 block: An individual was arrested for driving without a license.
Hillary Trail, 2200 block: $6,000 in currency was stolen.
E. Broad Street, 2700 block: An individual was arrested for theft.
Comments