Voters to decide bond, council and trustee seats

Voters go to the polls Saturday to fill a pair of seats on the Mansfield City Council, two trustee spots on the Mansfield school board and to decide on a $275 million school bond.
The bond would build three new schools -- an elementary, intermediate and middle school in the southeast part of the district -- and pay for repairs, renovations, technology, playground equipment and security at existing schools.
If the bond is approved, the school tax rate would go from $1.51 per $100 of assessed value to $1.54 per $100 of assessed value, adding $52.56 per year to the property taxes on a $200,000 home. Karen Wiesman, associate superintendent of business and finance, says the tax rate was figured conservatively on 30-year bonds. If growth in the district exceeds 6 percent or the interest rate on the bonds is less than the 4.1 percent to 4.6 percent projected, the tax rate could be less, she said.
Construction on the new schools could start next year, with the schools opening in 2020, said Jeff Brogden, associate superintendent for facilities and bond programs.
Repairs and renovations on existing schools would be spread over five years, Brogden said. Items on the to-do list include renovating the Summit High School library and commons area; enclosing Howard Middle School courtyard; enclosing Worley Middle School courtyard; renovating Willie Pigg Auditorium lobby and restrooms; renovating Mansfield and Summit high school tennis courts; renovating Mansfield High cafeteria and kitchen; adding two-story 40,000-square-foot locker room, weight room and training room at each high school, plus covered batting cages and bullpens; converting classrooms at each elementary into science labs; renovating Cross Timbers Intermediate School exterior entry and replacing furniture; renovating Phoenix Academy exterior canopy; and renovating Donna Shepard Intermediate office and reception area.
The Mansfield school board and City Council will be getting some looks, too. Places 6 and 7 are up for grabs on both boards.
School board trustee Daniel Gallagher has decided not to seek another term in Place 6, leaving the door open for nine candidates. Jessica Camacho, 34, a stay-at-home mother; Breton Hawkins, 19, a student at the University of Texas at Arlington; William Carl Lindstrom, 49, a school administrator; Scott Marburger, 46, a financial adviser; Houston Mitchell, 52, auto transport; Darrell Sneed, 58, a retired school administrator; Joshua Spare, 46, an IT director; Samer Yacoub, 50, an engineer; and Troy Washington, 35, a Realtor, are all vying for a three-year term in Place 6.
In Place 7, Courtney Lackey Wilson, 46, an executive assistant and business owner, is seeking her third three-year term against teacher Kevin Robedee, 46.
On the Mansfield City Council, business owner Larry Broseh, 62, is looking for his sixth three-year term in Place 7 against challengers Emery Betts, 22, a community organizer, and Esthela Hernandez, 60, a court supervisor.
Wendy Burgess, 46, chose not to seek a third three-year term for her Place 6 seat, bringing out four challengers for the position. Retired police officer Mike Leyman, 69, Skyler Leon, 30, who is in IT, Wayne “Trey” McCreary III, 49, an aircraft manufacturer, and Terry Moore, 57, who is in cardiovascular equipment sales, face off for the Place 6 spot.
With so many candidates, there could be a need for a run-off election if no candidate receives 50 percent of the vote. A run-off election would be held June 10.
This article contains information from News-Mirror archives.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday for the Mansfield City Council, Mansfield school board and Mansfield school district bond elections. To find your polling place, go to mansfieldtexas.gov or mansfieldisd.org.
