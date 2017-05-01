Author shares her story

Growing up in India, author Chitra Divakaruni loved reading, but didn’t think she had a tale worth telling.
“Everyone does have a story to tell,” the award-winning writer told a crowd of close to 200 at the annual Mansfield Reads! on Friday evening. “All of our lives are unique and special. Sharing our story with people around us is important. I hope you find the opportunity to do so.”
Writers, book lovers and library fans filled the Mansfield Public Library for An Evening with the Author, the culmination of 17 programs associated with Mansfield Reads!, the Friends of the Mansfield Public Library’s yearly quest to have everyone in the community read and discuss the same book. This year’s selection, Divakaruni’s “Oleander Girl,” tells the story of a sheltered young woman growing up in India who learns of a secret surrounding her family and chases answers to the United States.
“It’s set in 2002, right after 9/11,” Divakaruni said. “That really shook us up. Many of us lost people. Many of us were targeted, businesses were targeted, people were killed. She looks like those people.”
The story also focuses on problems in India at the same time, when Hindus and Muslims rioted, and “people who knew each other turned on each other,” Divakaruni said.
The novel follows Korobi as she comes to the United States in a story that is not autobiographical, but is familiar to Divakaruni, who also was raised in India before moving to America.
“Immigration is a special experience, it changes you,” she said. “Immigration is one of the greatest adventures. Most of us, unless we are Native Americans, our families immigrated. It created a diverse group.”
Divakaruni, who has published poetry, short stories and 18 books, likes that her books also bring together diverse communities.
“The magic of fiction is that it lets us imagine lives that are not like ours and find some kind of connection,” she said.
Divakaruni, who won the American Book Award in 1996 for her collection of short stories “Arranged Marriage,” spoke about her writing, getting published, read from “Oleander Girl” and her newest novel, “Before We Visit the Goddess,” and answered questions for approximately two hours.
The Friends of the Mansfield Public Library hope the program, celebrating its 14th year, brings people into the library.
“There are programs for all ages, not just kids,” said Lindsey Perkins Wade, who chaired the event for the Friends. “We bring in a high-profile author for a free event.”
Youth services librarian Yolanda Botello says that the librarians see a lot of people at Mansfield Reads! who become loyal patrons.
“It brings people here,” Botello said. “A lot of people know about the program, but don’t know about the library. The library has events all the time.”
