Mansfield police report thefts, public intoxication

April 20
Sayers Drive, 300 block: An individual was arrested for possession of marijuana.
FM 157, 1800 block: An incident involving criminal mischief was reported and a silver 2000 Lexus Lx7 was damaged, totaling $500 in loss.
Towne Crossing Boulevard, 1600 block: A television, HP laptop, Microsoft Xbox 360, three Xbox controllers, miscellaneous clothing, internet modem and two packs of Marlboro cigarettes were stolen, totaling $2,970 in loss.
N. U.S. 287, 1600 block: A pair Versace eyeglass frames and three pairs of Gucci eyeglass frames were stolen, totaling $1,576 in loss.
Matlock Road, 2900 block: $100 in currency was stolen.
April 21
FM 917, 2900 block: An individual was arrested for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
Mansfield Webb Road, 1600 block: An individual was arrested for possession of marijuana.
Billingslea Drive, 200 block: An incident involving assault by contact was reported.
E. Debbie Lane, 1500 block: An individual was arrested for public intoxication of alcohol.
FM 157, 1700 block: An individual was arrested for public intoxication of a drug.
N. U.S. 287, 1900 block: An Apple iPhone 7 was stolen, totaling $700 in loss.
Towne Crossing Boulevard, 1700 block: An incident involving reckless damage or destruction to property was reported, and two carpets were destroyed, totaling $5,000 in loss.
Fern Drive, 1400 block: An individual was arrested for violating promise to appear in court.
April 22
W. Debbie Lane, 700 block: An individual was arrested for public intoxication of alcohol.
E. Broad Street, 3800 block: An individual was arrested for possession of marijuana.
Matlock Road, 2400 block: An individual was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
E. Dallas Street, 300 block: An individual was arrested for public intoxication of alcohol.
Towne Crossing Boulevard, 1700 block: An individual was arrested for assault and impeding breath and circulation.
Breezy Oaks Drive, 1100 block: An individual was arrested for assault and impeding breath and circulation.
FM 157, 1200 block: An incident involving the unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported.
N. U.S. 287, 200 block: An individual was arrested for driving without an operator’s license.
S. Texas 360, 1200 block: An individual was arrested for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
Judy Lane, 1400 block: An individual was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
April 23
N. U.S. 287, 1800 block: An individual was arrested for excessive speeding.
E. Broad Street, 2700 block: A burglar entered a locked black 2014 Chevrolet Cruze, damaging windows, and a tote, Blu purse, Social Security card and Chase debit card were stolen, totaling $275 in loss.
Meadowlark Drive, 900 block: An incident involving the possession of marijuana was reported.
N. Texas 360, 1400 block: A burglar entered a locked residence and a Sanyo television was stolen, totaling $600 in loss.
N. Main Street, 500 block: An individual was arrested for forgery of a financial instrument.
N. Main Street, 800 block: An individual was arrested for unlicensed carrying of a weapon.
April 24
Newt Patterson Road, 1800 block: An individual was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
N. U.S. 287, 1700 block: An individual was arrested for possession of marijuana.
April 25
E. Debbie Lane, 1700 block: A burglar entered a locked business and a hunting bag, ammunition, binoculars, food, three bottles of liquor, Smith & Wesson handgun, plastic containers and garage door opener were stolen, totaling $1,925 in loss.
E. Debbie Lane, 1700 block: An individual was arrested for criminal trespassing.
Mansfield Highway, 3300 block: An individual was arrested for burglary of a vehicle.
N. US 287, 2200 block: An incident involving illegal dumping was reported.
1st Avenue, 200 block: Twenty drills were stolen, totaling $2,000 in loss.
April 26
FM 157, 1700 block: An individual was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
Country Club Drive, 1000 block: A Kangertech vape pen were stolen, totaling $75 in loss.
Seeton Road, 500 block: An individual was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
April 27
FM 157, 1700 block: An individual was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.
N. U.S. 287, 2000 block: An individual was arrested for possession of marijuana.
Comments