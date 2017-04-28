Mansfield News

April 28, 2017 2:26 PM

Mansfield police report thefts, public intoxication

April 20

Sayers Drive, 300 block: An individual was arrested for possession of marijuana.

FM 157, 1800 block: An incident involving criminal mischief was reported and a silver 2000 Lexus Lx7 was damaged, totaling $500 in loss.

Towne Crossing Boulevard, 1600 block: A television, HP laptop, Microsoft Xbox 360, three Xbox controllers, miscellaneous clothing, internet modem and two packs of Marlboro cigarettes were stolen, totaling $2,970 in loss.

N. U.S. 287, 1600 block: A pair Versace eyeglass frames and three pairs of Gucci eyeglass frames were stolen, totaling $1,576 in loss.

Matlock Road, 2900 block: $100 in currency was stolen.

April 21

FM 917, 2900 block: An individual was arrested for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Mansfield Webb Road, 1600 block: An individual was arrested for possession of marijuana.

Billingslea Drive, 200 block: An incident involving assault by contact was reported.

E. Debbie Lane, 1500 block: An individual was arrested for public intoxication of alcohol.

FM 157, 1700 block: An individual was arrested for public intoxication of a drug.

N. U.S. 287, 1900 block: An Apple iPhone 7 was stolen, totaling $700 in loss.

Towne Crossing Boulevard, 1700 block: An incident involving reckless damage or destruction to property was reported, and two carpets were destroyed, totaling $5,000 in loss.

Fern Drive, 1400 block: An individual was arrested for violating promise to appear in court.

April 22

W. Debbie Lane, 700 block: An individual was arrested for public intoxication of alcohol.

E. Broad Street, 3800 block: An individual was arrested for possession of marijuana.

Matlock Road, 2400 block: An individual was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

E. Dallas Street, 300 block: An individual was arrested for public intoxication of alcohol.

Towne Crossing Boulevard, 1700 block: An individual was arrested for assault and impeding breath and circulation.

Breezy Oaks Drive, 1100 block: An individual was arrested for assault and impeding breath and circulation.

FM 157, 1200 block: An incident involving the unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported.

N. U.S. 287, 200 block: An individual was arrested for driving without an operator’s license.

S. Texas 360, 1200 block: An individual was arrested for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Judy Lane, 1400 block: An individual was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

April 23

N. U.S. 287, 1800 block: An individual was arrested for excessive speeding.

E. Broad Street, 2700 block: A burglar entered a locked black 2014 Chevrolet Cruze, damaging windows, and a tote, Blu purse, Social Security card and Chase debit card were stolen, totaling $275 in loss.

Meadowlark Drive, 900 block: An incident involving the possession of marijuana was reported.

N. Texas 360, 1400 block: A burglar entered a locked residence and a Sanyo television was stolen, totaling $600 in loss.

N. Main Street, 500 block: An individual was arrested for forgery of a financial instrument.

N. Main Street, 800 block: An individual was arrested for unlicensed carrying of a weapon.

April 24

Newt Patterson Road, 1800 block: An individual was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

N. U.S. 287, 1700 block: An individual was arrested for possession of marijuana.

April 25

E. Debbie Lane, 1700 block: A burglar entered a locked business and a hunting bag, ammunition, binoculars, food, three bottles of liquor, Smith & Wesson handgun, plastic containers and garage door opener were stolen, totaling $1,925 in loss.

E. Debbie Lane, 1700 block: An individual was arrested for criminal trespassing.

Mansfield Highway, 3300 block: An individual was arrested for burglary of a vehicle.

N. US 287, 2200 block: An incident involving illegal dumping was reported.

1st Avenue, 200 block: Twenty drills were stolen, totaling $2,000 in loss.

April 26

FM 157, 1700 block: An individual was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Country Club Drive, 1000 block: A Kangertech vape pen were stolen, totaling $75 in loss.

Seeton Road, 500 block: An individual was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

April 27

FM 157, 1700 block: An individual was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.

N. U.S. 287, 2000 block: An individual was arrested for possession of marijuana.

