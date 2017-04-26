Mansfield News

April 26, 2017 1:04 PM

Construction to begin on Mouser Way, connecting FM 157, U.S. 287

By Nicholas Sakelaris

Special to the News-Mirror

Construction will start soon to extend Mouser Way to U.S. 287, creating a new east-west connection to FM 157.

The Mansfield City Council awarded a $2.1 million contract to McClendon Construction to build the stretch of road. Construction will start within a month and take about a year to finish.

“I know a lot of people are looking forward to that being complete,” council member Cory Hoffman said.

McClendon Construction will also rebuild Tarrant Street near downtown at a cost of $506,828. The road improvements include paving, drainage and utility improvements. It will be funded by the city’s Community Development Block Grant program. 　

Self-storage center approved

The council gave final approval to All Storage to build a three-story self-storage center on Heritage Parkway at U.S. 287. The facility will consist of two buildings with all interior storage. 　　　

