Mansfield police report possession of controlled substances, intoxication

April 13
Harvest Way, 2100 block: A burglar entered a locked residence and a handgun, Kimber handgun, Ruger revolver, Palamino Armory handgun and Beretta shotgun were stolen.
N. U.S. 287, 2000 block: An incident involving assault was reported.
E. Debbie Lane, 1600 block: An individual was arrested for excessive speeding.
N. Texas 360, 1000 block: An individual was arrested for resisting arrest.
April 14
FM 157, 1700 block: An individual was arrested for driving without a license.
Forestridge Drive, 200 block: An individual was arrested for driving without a seatbelt.
Matlock Road, 3200 block: An individual was arrested for criminal trespass.
N. U.S. 287, 100 block: An individual was arrested for public intoxication of alcohol.
N. Walnut Creek Drive, 900 block: A Mastercard was stolen.
Depot Street, 200 block: A license plate, registration sticker and motor vehicle registration were stolen, totaling $163 in loss.
Cardinal Road, 1500 block: An individual was arrested for public intoxication of a drug.
N. U.S. 287, 2500 block: An individual was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
S. Texas 360, 100 block: An individual was arrested for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
Heritage Parkway, 1600 block: An individual was arrested for causing an accident to a vehicle.
April 15
S. Texas 360, 100 block: An individual was arrested for possession of marijuana.
Matlock Road, 1100 block: An individual was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
E. Debbie Lane, 1700 block: An incident involving the fraudulent use of identifying information was reported.
E. Debbie Lane, 1500 block: A credit card, $50 in currency, wallet and driver’s license were stolen, totaling $65 in loss.
April 16
S. 1st Avenue, 100 block: An individual was arrested for possession of marijuana.
S. 1st Avenue, 100 block: An individual was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
W. Kimball Street, 200 block: An individual was arrested for public intoxication of alcohol.
E. Broad Street, 3200 block: An individual was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
E. Broad Street, 3200 block: An individual was arrested for public intoxication of alcohol.
N. U.S. 287, 1900 block: An individual was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
N. U.S. 287, 1900 block: An individual was arrested for public intoxication of alcohol.
Matlock Road, 3200 block: A Playstation 4, Apple Macbook and four video games were stolen, totaling $1,220 in loss.
Castle Creek Drive, 2200 block: An individual was arrested for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
April 17
Autumn Drive, 1700 block: An individual was arrested for driving without a license.
Hillcrest Street, 400 block: An individual was arrested for public intoxication of alcohol.
FM 157, 1900 block: An Unk camera was stolen, totaling $100 in loss.
W. Debbie Lane, 1100 block: An incident involving forgery was reported.
Country Meadow Court, 200 block: An individual was arrested for theft of property.
Inverness Road, 1500 block: An individual was arrested for excessive speeding.
E. Broad Street, 1500 block: An individual was arrested for public intoxication of a drug.
April 18
Heritage Parkway, 500 block: An individual was arrested for driving a motor vehicle with an expired registration.
FM 157, 2800 block: An incident involving credit card abuse was reported.
N. Holland Road, 1300 block: A burglar entered a locked business, damaging a door, a door jam and windows, and a generator was stolen, totaling $1,900 in loss.
April 19
Blueberry Hill Lane, 600 block: An incident involving the fraudulent use of identifying information was reported.
N. Holland Road, 1300 block: An individual was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
Berryhill Drive, 500 block: An individual was arrested for disorderly conduct and discharge/display of a firearm.
Breckenridge Drive, 1300 block: An individual was arrested for assault by contact.
April 20
Sayers Drive, 300 block: An individual was arrested for possession of marijuana.
N. Walnut Creek Drive, 3000 block: An incident involving the use of confiscated property was reported.
