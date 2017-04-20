Mansfield News

April 20, 2017 5:28 PM

Mansfield police report possession of controlled substances, intoxication

April 13

Harvest Way, 2100 block: A burglar entered a locked residence and a handgun, Kimber handgun, Ruger revolver, Palamino Armory handgun and Beretta shotgun were stolen.

N. U.S. 287, 2000 block: An incident involving assault was reported.

E. Debbie Lane, 1600 block: An individual was arrested for excessive speeding.

N. Texas 360, 1000 block: An individual was arrested for resisting arrest.

April 14

FM 157, 1700 block: An individual was arrested for driving without a license.

Forestridge Drive, 200 block: An individual was arrested for driving without a seatbelt.

Matlock Road, 3200 block: An individual was arrested for criminal trespass.

N. U.S. 287, 100 block: An individual was arrested for public intoxication of alcohol.

N. Walnut Creek Drive, 900 block: A Mastercard was stolen.

Depot Street, 200 block: A license plate, registration sticker and motor vehicle registration were stolen, totaling $163 in loss.

Cardinal Road, 1500 block: An individual was arrested for public intoxication of a drug.

N. U.S. 287, 2500 block: An individual was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

S. Texas 360, 100 block: An individual was arrested for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Heritage Parkway, 1600 block: An individual was arrested for causing an accident to a vehicle.

April 15

S. Texas 360, 100 block: An individual was arrested for possession of marijuana.

Matlock Road, 1100 block: An individual was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

E. Debbie Lane, 1700 block: An incident involving the fraudulent use of identifying information was reported.

E. Debbie Lane, 1500 block: A credit card, $50 in currency, wallet and driver’s license were stolen, totaling $65 in loss.

April 16

S. 1st Avenue, 100 block: An individual was arrested for possession of marijuana.

S. 1st Avenue, 100 block: An individual was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

W. Kimball Street, 200 block: An individual was arrested for public intoxication of alcohol.

E. Broad Street, 3200 block: An individual was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

E. Broad Street, 3200 block: An individual was arrested for public intoxication of alcohol.

N. U.S. 287, 1900 block: An individual was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

N. U.S. 287, 1900 block: An individual was arrested for public intoxication of alcohol.

Matlock Road, 3200 block: A Playstation 4, Apple Macbook and four video games were stolen, totaling $1,220 in loss.

Castle Creek Drive, 2200 block: An individual was arrested for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

April 17

Autumn Drive, 1700 block: An individual was arrested for driving without a license.

Hillcrest Street, 400 block: An individual was arrested for public intoxication of alcohol.

FM 157, 1900 block: An Unk camera was stolen, totaling $100 in loss.

W. Debbie Lane, 1100 block: An incident involving forgery was reported.

Country Meadow Court, 200 block: An individual was arrested for theft of property.

Inverness Road, 1500 block: An individual was arrested for excessive speeding.

E. Broad Street, 1500 block: An individual was arrested for public intoxication of a drug.

April 18

Heritage Parkway, 500 block: An individual was arrested for driving a motor vehicle with an expired registration.

FM 157, 2800 block: An incident involving credit card abuse was reported.

N. Holland Road, 1300 block: A burglar entered a locked business, damaging a door, a door jam and windows, and a generator was stolen, totaling $1,900 in loss.

April 19

Blueberry Hill Lane, 600 block: An incident involving the fraudulent use of identifying information was reported.

N. Holland Road, 1300 block: An individual was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

Berryhill Drive, 500 block: An individual was arrested for disorderly conduct and discharge/display of a firearm.

Breckenridge Drive, 1300 block: An individual was arrested for assault by contact.

April 20

Sayers Drive, 300 block: An individual was arrested for possession of marijuana.

N. Walnut Creek Drive, 3000 block: An incident involving the use of confiscated property was reported.　

