Barton town hall fills City Hall

Rep. Joe Barton’s constituents filled Mansfield’s City Council chambers Thursday, lining up to ask the congressman about the Affordable Care Act, congressional term limits, climate change, immigration, his stance on Planned Parenthood, Pres. Donald Trump’s ties to Russia and the president’s tax returns.
More than 190 people cheered, booed, applauded and even hissed at the Republican congressman from the Sixth Congressional District, which includes parts of Mansfield and Ellis, Navarro and Tarrant counties. The crowd packed the chamber, then stood in the City Hall lobby to watch the meeting over a monitor.
Attendees were given numbers as they arrived, which the congressman drew to allow people to ask a question, which he limited to two minutes each during the hour-long town hall meeting.
Barton explained why he was against the Affordable Care Act.
“I want to repeal the ACA, but we don’t have the votes yet to do that,” he said. “I want to vote for a bill that will repeal as much of Obamacare as we can and replace it with something better.
“It hasn’t worked,” Barton said. “Premiums have gone up. If you have a previous condition and couldn’t get healthcare before, you have benefited. We are going to cover preexisting conditions, allow young people to stay on their parents’ health plan and we’re going to get more choices and lower premiums.”
A young woman explained how the ACA had saved her life after she was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease, and pleaded with Barton to “keep us out of high-risk pools and keep us insured.”
“Our plan continues coverage for preexisting conditions, and we do create high-risk pools and let states decide how to handle it,” Barton said. “I don’t think she’ll have any trouble being covered.”
The crowd had begun booing Barton’s statements about the ACA, but got even rowdier after he talked about the number of people who chose to pay a penalty rather than get coverage under the Affordable Care Act.
“Twenty-one million opted out of ACA and paid a penalty,” Barton said. “More people opted out than paid.”
At that point, members of the audience yelled “That’s not true! Be truthful! You lie!”
While roughly 20 million people are now covered by insurance, 5.6 million paid a penalty in 2015 to opt out of the ACA, according to a CNN report.
Barton also took heat over his stance on climate change and his support for cuts to the Environmental Protection Agency, drawing hisses and jeers from the crowd.
“I don’t disagree that climate change is real,” he said. “I do disagree that is caused by man-made emissions. Under President Obama, the EPA tried to set policy. I’m not anti-environment. I want the EPA to be a fair enforcement agency of existing laws. We need to have a pipeline system. I do think we can reduce (the EPA’s) budget.”
The audience applauded and cheered Barton’s response to another speaker’s proposal to build a wall and permanently ban Muslims.
“We allow half a million people to legally immigrate to the United States every year and we shall continue to do so,” Barton said. “We should not ban somebody from coming to the United States based on their religion. I think it’s fair to vet a little more closely immigrants that come from countries that have large numbers of terrorist activity.”
Barton, who has held his seat since January 1985 and will be up for re-election in 2018, also made it clear that he opposes congressional term limits, saying that he faces term limits every two years when he runs for re-election.
A speaker also disagreed with Barton’s statements about Planned Parenthood, which he does not want to receive government funds because the group performs abortions. Federal law already prohibits government-funded abortions except in cases of rape, incest or to save the mother’s life.
“We’re going to fund groups that don’t perform abortions,” Barton said.
Lindsay Perkins Wade of Mansfield drew cheers when she asked Barton to fix, not repeal and replace, the ACA, to get Trump to disclose his tax returns and investigate Trump’s ties to Russia.
“I think the president should release his taxes,” Barton agreed. “I’m not sure that’s relevant to how he conducts himself.”
When Wade pressed Barton on whether he would act to force the president to release his tax returns, Barton declined.
“I don’t think Pres. Clinton released his taxes,” Barton said.
Pres. Bill Clinton released his tax returns from 1992-1999, the eight years that he served in the White House. Hillary Clinton also released her joint returns with the former president from 2000-2015.
Barton sidestepped Wade’s question about Trump’s ties to Russia, asking the audience if they agreed with the chemical weapons used on civilians in Syria.
“I had a good meeting,” Barton said afterward. “I think it was totally fair.”
Wade said she thought Barton answered her questions, saying “he seemed to indicate that there were no Russian ties to Trump’s campaign. I think that’s been disproven.”
Sharon Timmons of Arlington, a retired biology teacher, was not as pleased with Barton’s response about her climate change question.
“The vast majority of people do accept that climate change is man-made,” Timmons said. “What happens 20 years from now when sea levels have risen and they think ‘Gee, I wish we would have done something.’ It’s too late then. As (astrophysicist) Neil deGrasse Tyson says ‘Facts are facts whether you believe them or not.’”
