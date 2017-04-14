Mansfield police report car, home burglars

April 6
E. Broad Street, 2700 block: An individual was arrested for assault on a public servant.
Netherfield Parkway, 700 block: An incident involving theft was reported.
3rd Avenue, 200 block: An incident involving the fraudulent use of identifying information was reported.
Shady Valley Court, 100 block: A burglar entered a locked residence and 21 pairs of Nike shoes, 25 pairs of Nike socks, one pair of Converse shoes and a towel were stolen, totaling $664 in loss.
Forest Creek Drive, 2200 block: A burglar entered a locked residence and a Wheeler Firearm torque wrench and a Venom battery were stolen, totaling $69.98 in loss.
Thicket Drive, 1100 block: A burglar entered a black 2016 Ford F150 and a police jacket, Taylor Made golf bag, various credit cards, key fob and Glock handgun were stolen, totaling $1,300 in loss.
Hickory Circle, 1000 block: A burglar entered a locked blue 2014 Ford F150 and $50 in currency and a Smith & Wesson handgun were stolen, totaling $450 in loss.
April 7
Star Grass Drive, 1100 block: A burglar entered a locked residence and Bose wireless headphones, miscellaneous tools, ratchet tie down straps, wallet and $50 in currency were stolen, totaling $527 in loss.
N. Walnut Creek Drive, 900 block: An individual was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
N. Main Street, 2800 block: An individual was arrested for driving without a license.
Rockcress Drive, 1000 block: A burglar entered a locked residence and a Remington shotgun, ammunition and a digital camera were stolen, totaling $720 in loss.
Alexis Court, 1100 block: Klein hand tools, Craftman torque wrench, Ramset stud gun, Klein hand tools, drill bits, Makita grinder, Milwakee head drill, Milwaukee hammer drill, DeWalt saw, DeWalt drill, DeWalt grinder, miscellaneous Eaton equipment, Sawzall saw and Craftman torque wrench were stolen, totaling $1,805 in loss.
Matlock Road, 3200 block: An incident involving a theft was reported.
E. Broad Street, 1600 block: An individual was arrested for driving with an expired license.
April 8
W. Debbie Lane, 700 block: An individual was arrested for public intoxication of alcohol.
Rocky Creek Drive, 400 block: An individual was arrested for resisting arrest.
E. Broad Street, 700 block: A burglar entered a locked business and 14 packages of Newport King cigarettes and eight packages of Newport 100’s were stolen, totaling $144.54 in loss.
Savannah Drive, 2300 block: An incident involving assault and family violence was reported.
North Street, 500 block: An individual was arrested for possession of a dangerous drug.
April 9
E. Debbie Lane, 1200 block: An individual was arrested for excessive speeding.
E. Debbie Lane, 700 block: An individual was arrested for public intoxication of alcohol.
S. Wisteria Street, 100 block: An individual was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
New Haven Drive, 1400 block: A license plate was stolen, totaling $77 in loss.
Windcastle Drive, 2200 block: An incident involving the possession of drug paraphernalia was reported.
Stratford Drive, 1500 block: An incident involving criminal trespass was reported.
N. Walnut Creek Drive, 900 block: An individual was arrested for failure to signal for a turn.
E. Broad Street, 2900 block: Six bottles of cologne and six bottles of spray were stolen, totaling $828.89 in loss.
Rio Grande Drive, 800 block: An individual was arrested for possession of marijuana.
April 10
N. Main Street, 1000 block: An individual was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
Wedgewood Drive, 1000 block: An individual was arrested for excessive speeding.
FM 157, 2800 block: An individual was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
N. U.S. 287, 900 block: An individual was arrested for public intoxication of alcohol.
W. Oak Street, 200 block: An individual was arrested for driving without a license.
N. U.S. 287, 1700 block: An individual was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.
April 11
N. U.S. 360, 200 block: An individual was arrested for driving with expired license plates.
N. U.S. 360, 200 block: An individual was arrested for excessive speeding.
Fern Oak Court, 100 block: Fifty miscellaneous ceramic tiles were stolen, totaling $178 in loss.
Commerce Drive, 1700 block: An individual was arrested for driving without a license.
N. Walnut Creek Drive, 1100 block: A burglar attempted to enter a locked black 2014 Dodge Ram 1500, damaging the body and totaling $1,000 in loss.
Reed Circle, 100 block: An individual was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.
April 12
E. Broad Street, 1400 block: An incident involving a missing person was reported.
Oxford Drive, 1700 block: An individual was arrested for assault and family violence.
Towne Crossing Boulevard, 1700 block: An incident involving criminal mischief was reported, and the windows and doors of a residence were damaged, totaling $500 in loss.
N. U.S. 287, 2000 block: An individual was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.
E. Debbie Lane, 1600 block: An individual was arrested for public intoxication of alcohol.
Comments