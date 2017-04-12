Natural Grocers gets OK to build

Natural Grocers could start construction in Mansfield in the next three months with plans to open by early 2018.
The City Council voted unanimously Monday to approve zoning for the Vistas of Walnut Ridge, which includes the grocery store and surrounding restaurants and retail at the northwest corner of East Broad Street and Texas 360.
Councilman Larry Broseh was absent.
The 14,500-square-foot specialty store will feature organic food, nuts and other items that aren’t sold in typical grocery stores. The restaurants and retail shops will face Texas 360.
Developer CWA Vistas made several changes to the landscaping and border walls in response to resident concerns.
Natural Grocers, which already has seven locations in North Texas, is a Lakewood, Colorado-based grocer. It joins Market Street, approved next to Mansfield High School by the council last month, H-E-B, approved on U.S. 287 and East Broad Street, and the already-open Kroger Marketplace on the stretch of East Broad Street from U.S. 287 to Texas 360.
THR rehab facility approved
Texas Health Resources got final approval to build a 49,500-square-foot inpatient behavioral health treatment center at Heritage Parkway and Texas 360.
The facility will have separate rooms for children, teenagers, adults and seniors battling drug and alcohol addiction and behavioral health. The patients will be a mix of voluntary and involuntary.
Self storage center moves on
A permit for an All Storage center on U.S. 287 just north of Heritage Parkway was approved on second reading. The third and final reading is set for April 24.
The 5-acre project would have a pair of three-story buildings. All the storage units would be accessed inside the facility, and there would be no buildings facing the outside.
