Mansfield police report criminal mischief, burglaries

March 30
Titleist Drive, 500 block: An individual was arrested for possession of marijuana.
1st Avenue, 200 block: An incident involving criminal mischief was reported.
Dove Valley Lane, 3100 block: An incident involving criminal mischief was reported, and a front door, wood planter and bar stool were damaged, totaling $389.99 in loss.
N. Main Street, 1200 block: An incident involving assault and bodily injury was reported.
S. US 287, 1200 block: An individual was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
March 31
Cancun Drive, 1800 block: An incident involving assault by contact was reported.
N. U.S. 287, 1700 block: A burglar entered a locked white 2005 Acura Integra, damaging a window, and $1,570 in currency and a disc drive were stolen, totaling $1,720 in loss.
Heritage Parkway, 1600 block: An individual was arrested for violation of probation.
April 1
N. US 360, 300 block: An individual was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
N. Walnut Creek Drive, 1000 block: An individual was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
Fairhaven Drive, 1300 block: An incident involving the fraudulent use of identifying information was reported.
W. Debbie Lane, 200 block: An individual was arrested for possession of marijuana.
April 2
E. Broad Street, 3100 block: Three individuals were arrested for possession of marijuana.
E. Broad Street, 3100 block: An individual was arrested for theft of a firearm.
Stell Avenue, 1000 block: A burglar entered a locked gray 2013 Nissan Pathfinder and a Discover card, Chase debit card, Chase credit card, wallet, driver’s license and $1 in currency were stolen, totaling $11 in loss.
FM 157, 1600 block: An individual was arrested for driving with an invalid license.
N. US 287, 700 block: A burglar entered a locked white 2013 Jeep Wrangler, damaging windows, and a tote bag and a DVD were stolen, totaling $460 in loss.
April 3
N. U.S. 360, 300 block: A green 2004 Toyota Camry was stolen, totaling $4,347 in loss.
Griffin Lane, 1400 block: An incident involving the unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported.
N. U.S. 360, 300 block: An incident involving harassment was reported.
E. Broad Street, 2600 block: An iPhone watch, silver ring and platinum ring were stolen, totaling $1,990 in loss.
Towne Crossing Boulevard, 1800 block: An individual was arrested for failure to appear in court.
E. Broad Street, 1300 block: An incident involving the forgery of a financial instrument was reported.
E. Broad Street, 3800 block: An incident involving the forgery of a financial instrument was reported.
Spring Brook Drive, 200 block: An incident involving continuous violence against a family member was reported.
April 4
E. Broad Street, 3200 block: A burglar entered a locked gray 2004 Lexus Is350 and a Chase debit card, Chase Visa card, Texas driver’s license, Mastercard and $200 in currency were stolen, totaling $204 in loss.
Flintridge Drive, 3000 block: A burglar attempted to enter a locked residence and windows were damaged, totaling $500 in loss.
S. Walnut Creek Drive, 200 block: An incident involving the fraudulent use of identifying information was reported.
FM 157, 2900 block: An incident involving a robbery was reported.
N. U.S. 287, 900 block: An individual was arrested for assault by family violence.
Heritage Parkway, 1600 block: An individual was arrested for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
Hillcrest Street, 600 block: An individual was arrested for public intoxication of alcohol.
April 5
E. Broad Street, 1500 block: An incident involving assault and bodily injury was reported.
Bahama Court, 100 block: An incident involving criminal mischief was reported, and a red 2011 BMW 328 I was damaged, totaling $3,000 in loss.
E. Broad Street, 1300 block: An individual was arrested for theft of a vehicle.
E. Dallas Street, 700 block: An incident involving criminal mischief was reported, and a green 2005 Ford F150 was damaged, totaling $2,000 in loss.
S. US 287, 2600 block: An individual was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
E. Broad Street, 100 block: An individual was arrested for criminal mischief.
E. Debbie Lane, 1700 block: An individual was arrested for probation violation.
Comments