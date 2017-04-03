Campaign signs stolen, damaged

1:20 Texas Rangers 3B Coach Tony Beasley delivers inspiring rendition of National Anthem on Opening Day Pause

1:09 Hookers Grill onion burgers: "Support Your Local Hookers"

3:00 The M.V.T. from order to first bite

0:58 Martin Perez prepared for Game 2 start

1:27 Habitat for Humanity house built in Sundance Square heads out of downtown

1:15 Jurickson Profar starts opener in left

0:25 House gets stuck on downtown Fort Worth street

2:42 Jason Terry giving the Bucks some experience

1:19 Ferrell performed well in surprising win over the Bucks