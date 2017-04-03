Guitar Hero

Downtown Mansfield got the blues Friday afternoon when a mural of legendary Texas musician Stevie Ray Vaughan was unveiled.
The large mural on the south side of Mellow Mushroom, 101 S. Main St., shows the Dallas native playing his guitar, washed in multicolored stage lights.
“He will live on forever,” said Darryl Haynes, who grew up playing in a band with Vaughan in Dallas. “No one could put their heart and soul into music like he could. When his eyes are closed and he’s leaning back, it’s his heart speaking to us.”
Haynes, who is a member of the Mansfield City Council, chose the photo that artist Eddie Phillips used for the mural.
Kim Slawson, who owns Mansfield’s Mellow Mushroom with her husband, Monte, said she was excited when city planning director Felix Wong approached her about having the mural on her restaurant.
“Hell, yeah,” she said. “It’s a great, cool concept. Who wouldn’t want to have Stevie Ray Vaughan on their building?”
Vaughan was known for innovative guitar playing and combining the blues and rock with his band Double Trouble. The Grammy Award winner died in 1990 in a helicopter crash after a concert. He was 35.
“It was like losing your best friend,” said Haynes, who attended Vaughan’s funeral.
Having a mural of his friend in his hometown is cool, Haynes said
“This is going to be the start of honoring Texas musicians that impacted our culture,” he said. “The goal is to have them along the linear trail.”
The city paid “a couple of thousand dollars” for the mural, Wong said.
Slawson said overhead lights will be installed this week so the mural will be illuminated at night for northbound drivers on Main Street, and diners at the two new restaurants under construction next door.
