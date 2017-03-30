Mansfield police report drug possession, burglaries

March 23
Magnolia Street, 100 block: An individual was arrested for driving without a license.
Muirfield Drive, 800 block: A burglar entered a locked residence and a three men’s rings, miscellaneous jewelry and an iPad were stolen, totaling $1,302 in loss.
March 24
FM 157, 1700 block: An individual was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
Rock Meadow Trail, 300 block: An individual was arrested for assault by contact.
N. Main Street, 500 block: An incident involving criminal mischief and use of graffiti was reported, totaling $200 in loss.
N. U.S. 360, 300 block: An individual was arrested for fraudulent use of identifying information.
N. U.S. 287, 1200 block: An individual was arrested for possession of marijuana.
N. U.S. 287, 1200 block: An individual was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
March 25
N. U.S. 360, 300 block: An incident involving credit card abuse was reported.
FM 917, 1200 block: An individual was arrested for public intoxication of alcohol.
Heritage Parkway, 1600 block: An individual was arrested for sale of alcoholic beverages to a minor.
E. Debbie Lane, 1500 block: A UNK gym bag, UNK pants, shirt, belt, pair of shoes, wallet, $400 in currency and Toyota key fob were stolen, totaling $860 in loss.
E. Debbie Lane, 1800 block: An individual was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
E. Debbie Lane, 1800 block: An individual was arrested for failure to appear in court.
March 26
S. Main Street, 100 block: An individual was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
Patterson Drive, 500 block: An individual was arrested for burglary.
Walnut Creek Drive, 900 block: An incident involving credit card abuse was reported.
E. Debbie Lane, 1500 block: A burglar entered a locked black Ford F150 and a wallet, four credit cards and Social Security card were stolen, totaling $13 in loss.
E. Debbie Lane, 1500 block: A burglar entered a locked white 2011 Lincoln Navigator, damaging the door handle, and $200 in currency, Hilltop debit card, Coach wallet and three Chase bank credit cards were stolen, totaling $480 in loss.
FM 157, 1700 block: An individual was arrested for possession of marijuana.
E. Hunter Bend Court, 3400 block: A blue Subaru Breeze was vandalized, totaling $350 in loss.
March 27
Crestlake Court, 100 block: A burglar entered a locked silver 2014 Ford F150 and a Stihl edger and Stihl weed eater were stolen, totaling $400 in loss.
Towne Crossing Boulevard, 1600 block: An incident involving the unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported.
FM 157, 2800 block: An incident involving aggravated robbery with a firearm was reported.
Willow Bend Court, 100 block: An individual was arrested for assault of a public servant.
March 28
E. Dallas Street, 1300 block: A black 1999 Cadillac Catera was stolen, totaling $4,000 in loss.
Sedona Street, 2500 block: An incident involving assault and family violence was reported.
E. Broad Street, 1500 block: An incident involving the forgery of a financial instrument was reported.
E. Dallas Street, 100 block: An individual was arrested for possession of marijuana.
S. U.S. 360, 300 block: An individual was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
FM 157, 1600 block: An individual was arrested for excessive speeding.
March 29
Rocky Creek Drive, 400 block: A burglar entered a locked residence and three Kent music equipment cases, four CNC drums, six Zildijan cymbals, four cymbal stands, Tama drum seat, five miscellaneous pieces of drum equipment, four EV speakers, Berringer sound mixer, Fender Stratocaster guitar, Yamaha guitar and Husky hand tools were stolen, totaling $14,985 in loss.
FM 1187, 1400 block: An individual was arrested for driving with an unrestrained child.
Hillcrest Street, 600 block: An individual was arrested for burglarizing a building.
Matlock Road, 3000 block: An individual was arrested for driving with an expired motor vehicle registration.
