Digging into the future

Former Dallas Stars players and officials, Mansfield City Council and parks board members, figure skaters, hockey players and one really happy mom grabbed shovels last week and dug into a pile of dirt for the official groundbreaking of Mansfield’s Dr Pepper StarCenter ice arena March 21.
“It’s like a dream come true,” said Jenny Conrad, the hockey mom who came up with the idea for the Mansfield ice rink. “I shed many tears along the way. Four years ago, I met with (city economic director) Scott Welmaker and he thought I was crazy. He said, ‘People play hockey in Texas?’”
Dallas Stars Chief Operating Officer Jason Farris recognized Conrad at the groundbreaking at the northeast corner of East Broad Street and U.S. 287.
“The impetus (for the StarCenter) came from the community, especially Jenny Conrad,” Farris said. “We had the strong support of Mayor David Cook and City Manager Clayton Chandler.”
Cook said the groundbreaking was a “momentous occasion” for the city, but he’s looking ahead.
“Groundbreakings are always fun, but we look forward to cutting the ribbon,” he said. “I think this groundbreaking symbolizes the right thing for Mansfield.”
At times, though, it looked like the groundbreaking on the $15.1 million facility might never happen. Funding for the public-private partnership between the city and Dallas Stars came up $2 million short, so the Stars asked the Mansfield school district to make up the difference in exchange for classtime at the ice arena. The school district declined to vote on the matter after parents protested.
But the project got a new life after Shops at Broad developer Geyer Morris proposed a land swap with the city that would put the StarCenter inside the new shopping center next door instead of along the U.S. 287 frontage road. The city swapped 4.2 acres on the frontage road for 5.1 acres inside the shopping center and Geyer Morris paid the $2 million shortfall.
The dual-ice rink facility is expected to open in September 2017, in time for the fall youth hockey season. Mansfield will construct the 80,000-square-foot StarCenter and own it. The Dallas Stars will lease and operate the facility and will pay Mansfield $18 million in rent over 30 years plus $2.5 million in prepaid rent upfront.
Former Dallas Stars goalie Marty Turco grew up in Canada where it was easy to find a place to play hockey. Having the two sheets of ice in Mansfield will lead to more hockey players in Texas, he said.
“I’m not jealous of your center yet, but in another six months I’m going to be pretty darn jealous,” Turco said. “It’s the greatest team sport on the planet. It teaches you so much. You have to work together, listen to the coach and be ready when called on. It’s going to be fun to watch more Dallas Stars grow up here.”
For hockey parents Mike and Nicole Perdue, the Mansfield StarCenter will open just in time for their son’s senior year.
“It’s the future,” said Mike Perdue, former president of the Mansfield Hockey Association. “We’re not having to drive for hours. The students will be able to come out to watch their team play.”
The Perdues figure that over the past 10 years, they have driven about 96,000 miles taking their son to practices and games in Plano, Richland Hills, McKinney, Frisco and Euless.
Now, the ice arena will be five minutes from their house, Nicole Perdue said.
“Our goal is to bring the whole city out,” Perdue said. “If people see it, they’ll like it. It’s addictive.”
This article contains information from News-Mirror archives.
Dr Pepper StarCenter
1715 E. Broad St.
