City plans fire, police memorial

0:32 Large hail damages cars in southern Denton county Sunday night Pause

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

2:25 Cedar Hill hosts All America football camp

0:24 Fire engulfs vacant house on Fort Worth Avenue

1:54 Sheriff Bill Waybourn, Tarrant Co. deputies to ID illegal immigrants

1:20 Message to the Hispanic community from Fort Worth police officer Daniel Segura

0:43 Thieves posing as water dept. employees trick an elderly woman and steal from her

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 22

0:33 Watch this Ford F-250 pull a stuck big rig off Oceano Dunes