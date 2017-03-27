City plans fire, police memorial

The plaza around the flagpoles in front of City Hall will be transformed this summer into a memorial for the city’s fallen police and firefighters.
The design is still in the conceptual stages, but parks director Matt Young said the plan is to have three large stones in a circular pattern.
One would be a city marker that explains the purpose and background of the memorial. The other two would be for police and firefighters who have lost their lives in the line of duty in Mansfield.
The memorial will feature one police officer and two firefighters.
Fire Chief Harry D. Blissard and firefighter Shirley Clyde Copeland were killed July 31, 1968, when a gas tank exploded at the Red Ball plant. Mansfield police officer Danny Cordes died May 23, 1986, while responding to an emergency call. His motorcycle collided with a trailer that had come loose from an oncoming vehicle and crossed into his lane.
“That’s where we start and hopefully we’ll never add any more,” Young said.
Construction will start in May and is scheduled to be completed by the end of July, Young said.
Each will get an 8 by 10 plaque explaining their service to the city.
It will feature benches, landscaping and lighting so visitors can pay tribute day and night.
The $100,000 project came out of a City Council subcommittee that started meeting in 2012.
“It’s taken time to go through different iterations and to time with properly with budget,” said Councilwoman Wendy Burgess, who was on the subcommittee. “We think that it’s very important for us to honor those who have given their life in service in our city.”
Putting the memorial in a high-profile location on East Broad Street will make it visible to all the police and firefighters, Burgess said.
“It’s a daily reminder for them as they drive by that that their lives are important to the citizens of Mansfield,” Burgess said. “They put their lives on the line for us every day.”
The subcommittee met with other cities to see how they designed their memorials so they didn’t have to reinvent the wheel, Burgess said.
The project was funded out of the general fund, but the parks department has taken the lead in working with the consultant to build it.
The full council unanimously approved a preliminary concept for the project at its Feb. 13 meeting.
