Mansfield police report public intoxication, burglaries

March 16
FM 157, 1900 block: An individual was arrested for intent to give false information and failure to identify as a fugitive.
Heritage Parkway, 1600 block: An incident involving the inhumane treatment of animals was reported.
N. Main Street, 1300 block: An individual was arrested for theft.
E. Broad Street, 2700 block: A burglar entered a locked business and $948.14 in currency was stolen.
N. U.S. 287, 1800 block: An individual was arrested for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
March 17
N. U.S. 287, 1100 block: An individual was arrested for possession of marijuana.
Matlock Road, 3000 block: An individual was arrested for forgery of a financial instrument.
N. Main Street, 500 block: An incident involving graffiti on government property was reported, totaling $700 in loss.
Piedmont Drive, 1400 block: An incident involving assault and family violence was reported.
March 18
N. U.S. 287, 1700 block: An individual was arrested for possession of a controlled substance was reported.
E. Broad Street, 2800 block: An individual was arrested for public intoxication of alcohol.
N. US 287, 1700 block: An individual was arrested for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
Lone Star Road, 1900 block: A pendant and a Stihl chainsaw were stolen, totaling $1,149 in loss.
Fairfax Drive, 1800 block: An individual was arrested for failure to identify as a fugitive.
March 19
Inverness Road, 1500 block: An incident involving the theft of property was reported.
Walnut Creek Drive, 900 block: An incident involving credit card abuse was reported.
FM 157, 1600 block: An individual was arrested for public intoxication of alcohol.
S. Main Street, 400 block: An incident involving the fraudulent use of identifying information was reported.
N. U.S. 287, 1900 block: A Samsung Galaxy S7 phone was stolen, totaling $700 in loss.
FM 1187, 1900 block: An incident involving the possession of marijuana was reported.
March 20
E. Broad Street, 3300 block: An individual was arrested for public intoxication of alcohol.
Longbourn Drive, 4400 block: Miscellaneous property was stolen, totaling $10 in loss.
FM 157, 1200 block: A burglar entered a locked business and $400 in currency, assorted candy and $15 in coins were stolen, totaling $490 in loss.
Live Oak Drive, 300 block: An individual was arrested for assault and family violence.
W. Debbie Lane, 100 block: An individual was arrested for public intoxication of alcohol.
March 21
N. Wisteria Street, 100 block: An individual was arrested for assault and impeding breathing and circulation.
N. U.S. 360, 1200 block: An individual was arrested for public intoxication of alcohol.
N. U.S. 360, 1400 block: An incident involving criminal mischief was reported, and a black 2016 Hyundai Sonata was vandalized, totaling $2,300 in loss.
March 22
W. Debbie Lane, 800 block: An incident involving the possession of marijuana was reported.
St. Robby Court, 100 block: An individual was arrested for possession of marijuana.
Cabotwood Trail, 200 block: An incident involving the fraudulent use of identifying information was reported.
Misty Mesa Trail, 100 block: A burglar entered a locked black 2011 Ford Fusion and a Visa credit card, backpack, HP laptop, Vera Bradley wallet, driver’s license and pair of Nike shoes were stolen, totaling $990 in loss.
Pond Street, 100 block: An individual was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
Comments