Mansfield police report driving while intoxicated, thefts

March 9
Griffin Lane, 1500 block: An individual was arrested for failing to appear in court.
S. US 287, 1000 block: An individual was arrested for speeding.
E. Debbie Lane, 1600 block: An individual was arrested for driving without a license.
E. Broad Street, 1000 block: An individual was arrested for driving without a license.
March 10
Magnolia Street, 1000 block: An individual was arrested for excessive speeding.
Arkansas Lane, 1500 block: An individual was arrested for criminal mischief.
Magnolia Street, 200 block: An individual was arrested for having an animal with no vaccinations.
E. Debbie Lane, 1700 block: An incident involving a terroristic threat was reported.
March 11
Country Club Drive, 1900 block: An individual was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
N. Main Street, 3000 block: An individual was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
Fort Worth Street, 700 block: An incident involving the misappropriation of financial property was reported.
Enchanted Lane, 2000 block: An incident involving assault and family violence was reported.
Hastings Drive, 1700 block: An incident involving the use of fraudulent information was reported.
March 12
Country Club Drive, 1000 block: An individual was arrested for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
Circle Drive, 100 block: An incident involving the tampering of identification numbers on property was reported.
W. Debbie Lane, 900 block: An individual was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
Thousand Oaks Drive, 1000 block: An incident involving credit card abuse was reported.
E. Broad Street, 1500 block: An individual was arrested for driving with no lights on.
E. Broad Street, 1500 block: An individual was arrested for driving with expired vehicle registration.
FM 157, 1500 block: An individual was arrested for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
FM 157, 1600 block: An individual was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
March 13
Mansfield Highway, 7900 block: An individual was arrested for driving without a license.
Wren Drive, 1700 block: An incident involving an injury to a person was reported.
Mansfield Highway, 7900 block: An individual was arrested for failure to stop at a stop sign.
W. Debbie Lane, 600 block: An individual was arrested for possession of a dangerous drug.
E. Broad Street, 3100 block: An individual was arrested for driving with an expired motor vehicle registry.
S. Walnut Creek Drive, 100 block: An individual was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.
S. Walnut Creek Drive, 100 block: An individual was arrested for driving without a licesnse.
March 14
Graves Street, 300 block: A burglar entered a locked building and two cans of diet soda and two cans of Sprite Zero were stolen, totaling $2 in loss.
N. Walnut Creek Drive, 1500 block: An Ipsy makeup kit was stolen, totaling $40 in loss.
N. US 287, 1800 block: A Michael Kors handbag, Jeep Cherokee key fob, $6 in currency, two American Express credit cards, two Chase Visa credit cards, health insurance card, driver’s license, Visa credit card and YMCA membership were stolen, totaling $256 in loss.
S. Main Street, 100 block: An individual was arrested for driving without a license.
N. US 287, 1700 block: An individual was arrested for unlicensed carrying of a weapon.
Moore Road, 700 block: An individual was arrested for organized retail theft.
N. US 360, 1400 block: A burglar entered a locked white 2016 Dodge Ram 1500 and a Microsoft laptop, wireless mouse, Verizon wireless jet pack and Microsoft computer charger were stolen, totaling $2,770 in loss.
March 15
N. US 287, 1700 block: An individual was arrested for disregarding a traffic control device.
Heritage Parkway, 1600 block: An individual was arrested for driving without a license.
Danbury Drive, 1300 block: An individual was arrested for possession of a volatile chemical.
E. Broad Street, 3800 block: An individual was arrested for speeding.
March 16
Heritage Parkway, 1700 block: An individual was arrested for speeding.
FM 157, 1900 block: An individual was arrested for intent to give false information.
N. Main Street, 1300 block: An individual was arrested for theft of property.
Comments