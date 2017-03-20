Mansfield News

March 20, 2017 11:03 AM

Mansfield police report driving while intoxicated, thefts

March 9

Griffin Lane, 1500 block: An individual was arrested for failing to appear in court.

S. US 287, 1000 block: An individual was arrested for speeding.

E. Debbie Lane, 1600 block: An individual was arrested for driving without a license.

E. Broad Street, 1000 block: An individual was arrested for driving without a license.

March 10

Magnolia Street, 1000 block: An individual was arrested for excessive speeding.

Arkansas Lane, 1500 block: An individual was arrested for criminal mischief.

Magnolia Street, 200 block: An individual was arrested for having an animal with no vaccinations.

E. Debbie Lane, 1700 block: An incident involving a terroristic threat was reported.

March 11

Country Club Drive, 1900 block: An individual was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

N. Main Street, 3000 block: An individual was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

Fort Worth Street, 700 block: An incident involving the misappropriation of financial property was reported.

Enchanted Lane, 2000 block: An incident involving assault and family violence was reported.

Hastings Drive, 1700 block: An incident involving the use of fraudulent information was reported.

March 12

Country Club Drive, 1000 block: An individual was arrested for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Circle Drive, 100 block: An incident involving the tampering of identification numbers on property was reported.

W. Debbie Lane, 900 block: An individual was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Thousand Oaks Drive, 1000 block: An incident involving credit card abuse was reported.

E. Broad Street, 1500 block: An individual was arrested for driving with no lights on.

E. Broad Street, 1500 block: An individual was arrested for driving with expired vehicle registration.

FM 157, 1500 block: An individual was arrested for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

FM 157, 1600 block: An individual was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

March 13

Mansfield Highway, 7900 block: An individual was arrested for driving without a license.

Wren Drive, 1700 block: An incident involving an injury to a person was reported.

Mansfield Highway, 7900 block: An individual was arrested for failure to stop at a stop sign.

W. Debbie Lane, 600 block: An individual was arrested for possession of a dangerous drug.

E. Broad Street, 3100 block: An individual was arrested for driving with an expired motor vehicle registry.

S. Walnut Creek Drive, 100 block: An individual was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.

S. Walnut Creek Drive, 100 block: An individual was arrested for driving without a licesnse.

March 14

Graves Street, 300 block: A burglar entered a locked building and two cans of diet soda and two cans of Sprite Zero were stolen, totaling $2 in loss.

N. Walnut Creek Drive, 1500 block: An Ipsy makeup kit was stolen, totaling $40 in loss.

N. US 287, 1800 block: A Michael Kors handbag, Jeep Cherokee key fob, $6 in currency, two American Express credit cards, two Chase Visa credit cards, health insurance card, driver’s license, Visa credit card and YMCA membership were stolen, totaling $256 in loss.

S. Main Street, 100 block: An individual was arrested for driving without a license.

N. US 287, 1700 block: An individual was arrested for unlicensed carrying of a weapon.

Moore Road, 700 block: An individual was arrested for organized retail theft.

N. US 360, 1400 block: A burglar entered a locked white 2016 Dodge Ram 1500 and a Microsoft laptop, wireless mouse, Verizon wireless jet pack and Microsoft computer charger were stolen, totaling $2,770 in loss.

March 15

N. US 287, 1700 block: An individual was arrested for disregarding a traffic control device.

Heritage Parkway, 1600 block: An individual was arrested for driving without a license.

Danbury Drive, 1300 block: An individual was arrested for possession of a volatile chemical.

E. Broad Street, 3800 block: An individual was arrested for speeding.

March 16

Heritage Parkway, 1700 block: An individual was arrested for speeding.

FM 157, 1900 block: An individual was arrested for intent to give false information.

N. Main Street, 1300 block: An individual was arrested for theft of property.

