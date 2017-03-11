Mansfield police report burglaries, drug possession

March 2
Addison Drive, 100 block: An individual was arrested for unlicensed carrying of a weapon.
Georgiana Lane, 4600 block: Drywall was stolen, totaling $7 in loss.
N. Texas 360, 300 block: A burglar entered a locked residence and a Whirlpool refrigerator was stolen, totaling $700 in loss.
E. Broad Street, 2900 block: An incident involving the forgery of money was reported.
Fairfax Drive, 1800 block: An individual was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
March 3
FM 1187, 1700 block: An individual was arrested for not having a valid inspection for their car.
E. Debbie Lane, 1600 block: An individual was arrested for possession of marijuana.
Heritage Parkway, 1600 block: An individual was arrested for unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Laura Elizabeth Trail, 2300 block: A burglar entered a locked business and Bose earbuds, Apple laptop, jacket and Apple computer mouse were stolen, totaling $3,749 in loss.
E. Debbie Lane, 1700 block: A burglar entered a locked residence and a pressure washer, DeWalt leaf blower, wet dry vacuum, air compressor, key cutter, Skil saw, socket set, tool bag, DeWalt tool box, Craftsman tool box, DeWalt drills, Black and Decker drills, metal moving cart and Makita drill set were stolen, totaling $3,925 in loss.
Clear Summit Lane, 1800 block: A gray 2012 Nissan Versa was stolen, totaling $15,000 in loss.
March 4
N. Walnut Creek Drive, 100 block: An individual was arrested for possession of marijuana.
Matlock Road, 3000 block: Three individuals were arrested for forgery of money.
E. Debbie Lane, 1700 block: A burglar entered a locked residence and a LG television, bedding, shoes, lamp and mirror were stolen, totaling $600 in loss.
Waxahachie Street, 100 block: An individual was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.
March 5
W. Debbie Lane, 700 block: Two individuals were arrested for public intoxication of alcohol.
E. Debbie Lane, 1700 block: A burglar entered a locked business and Mercedes wheels, sporting good equipment, cat litter, sunglasses, cat food and Mercedes key fob were stolen, totaling $3,220 in loss.
Stone Creek Drive, 1200 block: A burglar entered a locked residence and a canvas duffle bag, plate carrier, ballistic helmet, gas mask and biohazard suit were stolen, totaling $1,225 in loss.
N. U.S. 287, 2000 block: Four individuals were arrested for organized retail theft.
March 6
Cancun Drive, 1500 block: An individual was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
N. Main Street, 800 block: An individual was arrested for driving with an invalid license.
W. Broad Street, 800 block: An individual was arrested for public intoxication of alcohol.
March 7
Dick Price Road, 200 block: An incident involving the use of confiscated property was reported.
N. U.S. 287, 1000 block: An individual was arrested for public intoxication with three prior convictions.
N. U.S. 287, 300 block: A burglar entered a locked residence and an iPhone 7, Apple Macbook, HP laptop, LG television, Michael Kors purse and Louis Vuitton purse were stolen, totaling $7,720 in loss.
S. U.S. 287, 100 block: An individual was arrested for theft of property.
March 8
N. Main Street, 900 block: An individual was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
E. Debbie Lane, 1700 block: A burglar entered a locked residence and a sledge hammer, DeWalt tool box, DeWalt siding gun, Ryobi circular saw, Dremmel drill set, Ryobi mitre saw, Ryobi battery charger, Ryobi air gun, framing square, DeWalt yard ruler, Porter air gun and two tape measures were stolen, totaling $1,557 in loss.
Matlock Road, 1100 block: An individual was arrested for speeding in a school zone.
Wahoo Drive, 1900 block: An individual was arrested for theft of a firearm.
N. Walnut Creek Drive, 900 block: An individual was arrested for assault by contact.
