STEM, literacy center taking shape

Mansfield school board trustees got a look at the layouts for the district’s new STEM Academy and early literacy center last week, and they’re thinking they might want to go even bigger.
Trustees approved remodeling the annex behind Wester Middle School into the district’s first STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) Academy for sixth-graders in November, allocating $5.6 million for the project. The board also approved $14.9 million in November to build an early literacy center for 3- and 4-year-old pre-kindergartners and Preschool Program for Children with Disabilities (PPCD) students on the west side of Della Icenhower Intermediate School, 8100 Webb Ferrell Road in Arlington.
The early literacy center design shows four pods containing four classrooms each around a common area. When Associate Superintendent Jeff Brogden presented the design, explaining that there was room to add on another pod at a later date, school board secretary Courtney Lackey Wilson asked Brogden why he wanted to wait. Brogden seemed taken aback, then applauded the school board for thinking ahead.
The current 56,800-square-foot design would hold 256 students for morning classes and another 256 for afternoon classes. Four more pods would add 64 students in the morning and another in the afternoon, Brogden said, and increase the square footage to 61,800. It would also increase the price tag, he said. Brogden promised to bring an updated design to present at a future board meeting.
The center, which the district hopes to open in August 2018, will be “about experiences,” Brogden said. Each pod will have a theme, which could include space, living things and locations (like the tropics, ocean, rain forest and desert). The students and their teachers would rotate together through the classrooms to get different experiences, he explained.
“These are just concepts,” Brogden said “There is no other facility that I know of like it.”
The design also includes two daycare rooms for employees on the east side of the district, which would complement the current daycare at Ben Barber Innovation Academy on the district’s west side.
The early literacy center would be for students on free and reduced lunch, military children, kids in foster care, homeless children and students who speak English as a second language. Children with special needs participate in PPCD.
City permits are in for the the new STEM Academy and construction could begin soon, Brogden said, with completion planned in time for the academy to open in August.
“We were able to move Wester classes into the main building,” Brogden said.
Three Wester classes will remain on the bottom floor when the STEM Academy opens, he said, while the rest of the building will have 16 STEM Academy classrooms, plus a lot of collaboration and maker space.
The STEM Academy will get its own distinct entrance on the north side of the building, along with a place for its administration and a small parking area. The school will not have a kitchen, Brogden said, but meals will be delivered from nearby Wester Middle School, 1520 N. Walnut Creek Drive.
Seventy-five sixth-graders will open the new school this fall. The academy will add 75 seventh-graders for 2018-2019 and 75 eighth-graders in 2019-2020. Students will apply for the program each spring.
This article contains information from News-Mirror archives.
