Natural Grocers plans to build at Broad and Texas 360

Natural Grocers has also announced plans to build at the northwest corner of East Broad Street and Texas 360.
The City Council voted 4-2 Monday to approve the zoning for the project on the first of three readings.
Council members Darryl Haynes and Wendy Burgess voted against the project.
The developer will have to meet with nearby residents before the second vote March 27.
The 14,5000-square-foot specialty grocery would be part of a larger complex.
The plans also show a 19,250-square-foot event center, a restaurant, a medical office and a bank. The Natural Grocers is planned on the west side of the project facing Cannon Drive.
Burgess encouraged the developer to meet with the neighbors and follow city standards rather than ask for variances.
“Broad Street is the jewel of Mansfield. You are messing with my jewel,” Burgess said. “I think that you need to really see the existing conditions and understand how you’re going to affect your neighbors.”
Several residents opposed the project, raising concerns about flooding, noise and light.
Texas Health Resources proposes second facility
The council also got its first look at Texas Health Resources’ new inpatient behavioral health treatment center at the intersection of Heritage Parkway and Texas 360.
The council voted 5-1 to approve the zoning change for the hospital on first reading. It returns March 27.
The 49,500-square-foot facility could house 50 patients, including adults, seniors, teenagers and children.
The facility will have a mix of voluntary and involuntary patients. It will be built on the same site as THR’s other treatment facility that’s currently under construction and expected to open this summer.
