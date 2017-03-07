Construction to start on Pond Branch trail soon

The Pond Branch Linear Creek will start construction soon but it will only be the southern half of the trail. The City Council voted unanimously Monday to hire Klutz Construction to build phase one of the trail from Dallas Street to Sycamore Street for $2.2 million.
The northern trail connection to Katherine Rose Memorial Park and the wider Walnut Creek Linear Park has been delayed as the city negotiates with Union Pacific Railroad.
Mansfield wants to build the trail through culvert under the railroad track but needs permission from Union Pacific. City staff will continue negotiations with the railroad so phase two of the trail to Rose Park can be built.
Matt Young, director of parks and recreation, said this trail will provide connections to all the new and historic development in downtown, including the Backyard restaurant complex and The LOT downtown.
“We’re very excited that this project is knocking off another high priority for the city,” Young said.
