Senior living development approved on West Broad

A standing-room only crowd watched the City Council vote 5-1 Monday to approve Pioneer Place, a 135-unit senior apartment complex on West Broad Street.
Council member Wendy Burgess voted no. The income-adjusted project will be limited to residents age 55 and up.
Pioneer Place will be built on 5.5 acres at 1197 W. Broad St. across from Bethlehem Baptist Church. The 146-year-old church purchased the land so it could build affordable senior housing on the city’s west side.
The 113,500-square-foot complex will be have private one- and two-bedroom units with common area amenities all under one roof. There will also be outdoor courtyards.
The majority of the council was happy with the changes made to the project since it was first proposed last month. The roof pitch was adjusted and more masonry was added.
There were 113 cards submitted to the council in support of Pioneer Place.
Burgess said she was glad to see so many people from Bethlehem supporting Pioneer Place. She explained her dissenting vote by staying she wanted to see this apartment follow the same standards other developers did across the city.
“There were some changes to the roof pitch and I appreciate that,” Burgess said. “I was really hoping to see something better. I go by there quite often. I appreciate all the citizens coming out and being part of that.”
Joy Keller spoke on behalf of her mother, former City Councilwoman Mary Ann Johnston, who owns property adjacent to the project. She pushed for more masonry and other changes, too.
Mayor David Cook said the project looks much better than it did when it was first proposed.
“I do believe this project will enhance the value of the property,” Cook said.
