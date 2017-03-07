Council OKs Market Street development

Restaurants surrounding the new Market Street grocery store will be able to sell alcohol despite the proximity to Mansfield High School.
The council voted 5-1 to approve the zoning change and the variance for alcohol sales. The variance request is limited to the restaurants on the west side of the property that are within 300 feet of the school, said Will Tolliver, managing director for retail at Leon Capital Group.
Councilman Darryl Haynes said each restaurant has to come back individually so the council will have discretion over who locates there.
“If their operation changes substantially, we have some things we can go through,” Haynes said.
Mansfield resident Tamera Bounds opposed the decision, saying the council shouldn’t erode its values.
Councilwoman Wendy Burgess voted against the project not for the alcohol but because she didn’t want to deviate from the city’s design standards, she said. Councilman Larry Broseh was absent.
Not so fast, Carmelita
Carniceria Carmelita meat market will have to hold off on its alcohol permit as the council voted to reconsider its vote from the Feb. 27 meeting.
The council voted 4-3 that the grocery store could sell alcohol near Legacy High School. But council members had second thoughts after meeting with Mansfield school leaders.
Councilman Brent Newsom said there wasn’t enough time for residents to speak out against it. He compared it to the Market Street project by Mansfield High School, which required three votes. Mayor David Cook agreed.
The council will vote again on Carmelita’s request to sell beer and wine at its March 27 meeting.
