School district not pleased about alcohol sales

The Mansfield school board trustees made it clear that they do not approve of the City Council’s approval of variances to allow alcohol sales near two district high schools. At Monday’s council meeting, it looked like council members were reconsidering that approval, too, at least at one location.
At the beginning of the Feb. 28 school board meeting, school board president Raul Gonzalez read this statement from the board:
“The district has expressed concerns regarding the city’s consideration of variances to allow alcoholic beverage sale regulations which would allow business developments to sell alcohol within 300 feet of district schools. The district trusts the City Council with these matters and encourages residents to reach out to the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission and to the City Council regarding their concerns.”
At the Feb. 27 council meeting, members approved packaged alcohol sales for off-site consumption at Carniceria Carmelita, a meat market and grocery at 1275 N. FM 157, which is across Main Street from Legacy High School. The council had a motion not to allow the variance to the 300-foot city ordinance, which failed, then passed the variance with a 4-3 vote. At Monday’s council meeting, members voted 6-0 to reconsider the variance request and scheduled a vote for the March 27 council meeting. Council member Larry Broseh was absent.
Mayor David Cook and council member Brent Newsom said they wanted more time to get input from citizens about the variance.
Also on Monday, though, council members gave the third and final approval for an alcohol variance to allow alcohol sales at a restaurant site in the Market Street shopping center planned just east of Mansfield High School, 3001 E. Broad St. Restaurants that want to move into the site will have to apply directly to the City Council for approval.
Gonzalez said school board trustees have concerns about allowing alcohol sales so close to the schools.
“We felt we owed it to our students,” Gonzalez said after the meeting. “We are concerned especially about the one across from Legacy. We’re afraid that now that they’ve approved that variance, how many more are you going to get?”
The City Council was aware of the trustees’ concerns, Gonzalez said.
“We’ve had contact with the City Council the whole time,” he said. “They knew we were not for any of the variances.”
The school board’s response was appropriate, said Mayor David Cook.
“I think adding a restaurant like Cantina Laredo into an upscale development (Market Street) would be a good addition to the community,” he said.
Comments